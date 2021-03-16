Marriage licenses filed from March 1 -5 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Keith Alan Stonewalter and Autumn Renee Shelby
Justin Allen Wehr and Ashlyn Paige Brown
Taylor Ryan Green and Christopher Alan York Jr.
Adam Ray Jackson and Jessica Renee Goodloe
Christopher Adam Blackmon and Lisa Marie Coots
Maurice Donnell Adkins and Aisha Nicole Dearion
David Allen Chaney and San Juana Reyes Gomez
Lucas Garrett Haffner and Heather Mieko Swingler
Jeremy Earl Nickoles and Denisse Delasancha
James Wyatt Jr. and Ramona Evette Blalock
Jarron Drake Hadaway and Alecia Ann Linn
James Edgar Nolan Jr. and Sharon Jolene Mosley
Jermey Michael Malone and Reina Arianna Heiple
Jordan Taylor Powers and Laren Ray Dollison
Christopher Max Thompson and Amelia Lauren Von Spreckelsen
Eddie Paul Stone Jr. and Kallista Antoinette Morris
Austen Taylor Cox and Naomi Dakota Wilder
Mack William Bradberry Jr. and Jessica Ann Reagan
Bobby Medina and Karla Yanett Portillo
Robert Lee Beguin and Desiree Janet Gutierrez
Anselmo Garcia Quisquina and Maria Dolores Cuyuch Baran
Ryan Joseph Stark and Luisa G. Robles Orozco