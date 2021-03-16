Marriage licenses filed from March 1 -5 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Keith Alan Stonewalter and Autumn Renee Shelby

Justin Allen Wehr and Ashlyn Paige Brown

Taylor Ryan Green and Christopher Alan York Jr.

Adam Ray Jackson and Jessica Renee Goodloe

Christopher Adam Blackmon and Lisa Marie Coots

Maurice Donnell Adkins and Aisha Nicole Dearion

David Allen Chaney and San Juana Reyes Gomez

Lucas Garrett Haffner and Heather Mieko Swingler

Jeremy Earl Nickoles and Denisse Delasancha

James Wyatt Jr. and Ramona Evette Blalock

Jarron Drake Hadaway and Alecia Ann Linn

James Edgar Nolan Jr. and Sharon Jolene Mosley

Jermey Michael Malone and Reina Arianna Heiple

Jordan Taylor Powers and Laren Ray Dollison

Christopher Max Thompson and Amelia Lauren Von Spreckelsen

Eddie Paul Stone Jr. and Kallista Antoinette Morris

Austen Taylor Cox and Naomi Dakota Wilder

Mack William Bradberry Jr. and Jessica Ann Reagan

Bobby Medina and Karla Yanett Portillo

Robert Lee Beguin and Desiree Janet Gutierrez

Anselmo Garcia Quisquina and Maria Dolores Cuyuch Baran

Ryan Joseph Stark and Luisa G. Robles Orozco

