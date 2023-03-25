Marriage licenses filed from March 13-17 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Matthew Scott Jackson and Charlotte Marie Racicot
Luis Lauro Flores and Victoria Paige Kelley
Jason Mark Green and Stephanie Jean Mason
Hernan Armando Olvera Rocha and Victoria Avila
Ivan Ernesto Fernandez and Nubia Rosio Ramirez Felix
Markeith Danyell Woolridge and Danielle Denise Freeman
Justin Henry Johnston and Michole Janelle Jones Smalls
Loredo Alan Ricardo Avalos and Carmen Amanda Velasco Landaverde
Dylan James McNew and Jordan Reigh Thomas
Austin Kyle Reeves and Kailyn Nicole Baker
Mohammad Usman Skeikh and Madison ONeill Mack
Colin Regan Bright and Jessica Megan Allen
Jerry Wayne Brice and Donna Mae Greene
Brandon Thomas Schilling and Jennifer Kay Foster
Shane Michael Westbrook and Lacy Jean Hatfield
Kelly Lester Flatt and Ora Charlene Hutchison
Marco Antonio Hernandez Arredondo and Christine Danielle Jennings
James Michael Danna and Lahanna Leanne Sharp
Dennnis Charles Baty Jr. and Anissa Nicole Powers
Marco Antonio Munoz Celis and Micaella Balderas Casas
Zackary Scott Spears and Christian Lene E. Brown
Feliz Jonathan Cuello and Linda Arlene Riza
Michael Glen Meador and Christine Jan Parrish
Luis Gustavo Reyes Caceres and Daisy Michell Reyes
Emmett J. Coleman and Tiffany Yeane Blacklock