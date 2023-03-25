Marriage license
Marriage licenses filed from March 13-17 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Matthew Scott Jackson and Charlotte Marie Racicot

Luis Lauro Flores and Victoria Paige Kelley

Jason Mark Green and Stephanie Jean Mason

Hernan Armando Olvera Rocha and Victoria Avila

Ivan Ernesto Fernandez and Nubia Rosio Ramirez Felix

Markeith Danyell Woolridge and Danielle Denise Freeman

Justin Henry Johnston and Michole Janelle Jones Smalls

Loredo Alan Ricardo Avalos and Carmen Amanda Velasco Landaverde

Dylan James McNew and Jordan Reigh Thomas

Austin Kyle Reeves and Kailyn Nicole Baker

Mohammad Usman Skeikh and Madison ONeill Mack

Colin Regan Bright and Jessica Megan Allen

Jerry Wayne Brice and Donna Mae Greene

Brandon Thomas Schilling and Jennifer Kay Foster

Shane Michael Westbrook and Lacy Jean Hatfield

Kelly Lester Flatt and Ora Charlene Hutchison

Marco Antonio Hernandez Arredondo and Christine Danielle Jennings

James Michael Danna and Lahanna Leanne Sharp

Dennnis Charles Baty Jr. and Anissa Nicole Powers

Marco Antonio Munoz Celis and Micaella Balderas Casas

Zackary Scott Spears and Christian Lene E. Brown

Feliz Jonathan Cuello and Linda Arlene Riza

Michael Glen Meador and Christine Jan Parrish

Luis Gustavo Reyes Caceres and Daisy Michell Reyes 

Emmett J. Coleman and Tiffany Yeane Blacklock