Marriage licenses filed from March 16 to 20 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Clayton Cole Wilson and Virginia Caroline Mogavero
Colin Quentin Nutt and Rachel Elaine Hurst
Jared Aubrey Spruiell and Anthony Ray Greer
Kalvin Jermaine Seagraves and Jessica Beth Smith
Daniel Wiley Pate and Chelsea Rene Gann
Saylor Matthews Knox and Lauren Elizabeth Smith
Robert Stephen Wahl and Nyesha Monique Jones
Andrew King Schave and Jessica Ashton Wells
Kelby Trey Youngblood and Leigha Megan Sheridan
Preston Duane Watkins and Katie Madison Mitchell
Barrabbas Lucas Shugart and Kristina M. Higginbotham
Tien Quac Dinh and Vy Thi Thao Nguyen
Morgan Woodward Neal and Jennifer Brooke Richardson
Baylor Anthony Roberson and Kally Allyess Hope Nye
Terry Lee Okray and Hope Katresse Davis
Mathew William Smith and Danyelle Leanne Cayo
Green Carroll IV and Ashaunti Nakira Blake
Morgan Boone Weaver and Chloe Grace Mullis
Yauli Sosa and Maria Eugenia Rosales Rosales
Murray Earl Roberts and Julie Ann Parks
Tristan Lee Chavers and Adeline Love Roling
Nathaniel Donald Watson and Ciara Marie Fletcher
Jacob Lyle Harned and Shannon Stillwell Dozier
Scott Michael Smith and Holli Lynn Thomas
Francisco Miguel Galindo and Gloria Reyna Cuevas
Dalton Kain Wood and Chelsea Sophia Bylock