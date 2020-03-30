Marriage licenses filed from March 16 to 20 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Clayton Cole Wilson and Virginia Caroline Mogavero

Colin Quentin Nutt and Rachel Elaine Hurst

Jared Aubrey Spruiell and Anthony Ray Greer

Kalvin Jermaine Seagraves and Jessica Beth Smith

Daniel Wiley Pate and Chelsea Rene Gann

Saylor Matthews Knox and Lauren Elizabeth Smith

Robert Stephen Wahl and Nyesha Monique Jones

Andrew King Schave and Jessica Ashton Wells

Kelby Trey Youngblood and Leigha Megan Sheridan

Preston Duane Watkins and Katie Madison Mitchell

Barrabbas Lucas Shugart and Kristina M. Higginbotham

Tien Quac Dinh and Vy Thi Thao Nguyen

Morgan Woodward Neal and Jennifer Brooke Richardson

Baylor Anthony Roberson and Kally Allyess Hope Nye

Terry Lee Okray and Hope Katresse Davis

Mathew William Smith and Danyelle Leanne Cayo

Green Carroll IV and Ashaunti Nakira Blake

Morgan Boone Weaver and Chloe Grace Mullis

Yauli Sosa and Maria Eugenia Rosales Rosales

Murray Earl Roberts and Julie Ann Parks

Tristan Lee Chavers and Adeline Love Roling

Nathaniel Donald Watson and Ciara Marie Fletcher

Jacob Lyle Harned and Shannon Stillwell Dozier

Scott Michael Smith and Holli Lynn Thomas

Francisco Miguel Galindo and Gloria Reyna Cuevas

Dalton Kain Wood and Chelsea Sophia Bylock

