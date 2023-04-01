Marriage licenses filed from March 20-24 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Kyle Evan Black and Rebekah Suzanne Ayres
Bryan Evans Blalock and Jennifer Marie Duffee
Christian David Birsching and Danielle Nicholle Jones
Ceferino Manuel Filomeni and Corrales Maria I. Roacho
Roy Mitchell Knoble Jr. and Kelly Diane Ladwig
Kyle Douglas Horsman and Savannah Brooke Payne
Ronnie Joe Shults and Patricia Ann Richey
William Mercer Guy and Amanda Elaine Shurley
John Michael Alford and Summer Breanne Laastad
James Robert Carter Jr. and Monica Renee Hale
Austin Lee Hall and Ariel Jordan Snow
Joseph Landon Johnson and Ramsie Jeanne Ater
Jemetrian Quantrell Benjamin and Tieyrika Rikita Shepheard
Charles William Harris Jr. and Laura Lynne Gabriel
Abner Earl Wilder and Della Devone Jacobs
Remington Jazz Davis and Brianna Rae Britt
Joshua Wade Kiper and Sherry Ann Robinson
Isiah Thomas Colbert and Nikita Amber Smith
Christopher John Jonse and Shannon Rain Smith
James Tyler Butler and Brittany Nicole Cardenas
Christopher James Jones and Amy Gail Downs
Robert Ray Hayes and Kelly Callahan Green
Alvaro John Benitez Lopez and Elizabeth Bibiana Johnson
Meleke Tavon Gordon and Dana Janice Washington
Shelby David Flowers and Edi G. Flowers