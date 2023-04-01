Marriage license
Marriage licenses filed from March 20-24 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Kyle Evan Black and Rebekah Suzanne Ayres

Bryan Evans Blalock and Jennifer Marie Duffee

Christian David Birsching and Danielle Nicholle Jones

Ceferino Manuel Filomeni and Corrales Maria I. Roacho

Roy Mitchell Knoble Jr. and Kelly Diane Ladwig

Kyle Douglas Horsman and Savannah Brooke Payne

Ronnie Joe Shults and Patricia Ann Richey

William Mercer Guy and Amanda Elaine Shurley

John Michael Alford and Summer Breanne Laastad

James Robert Carter Jr. and Monica Renee Hale

Austin Lee Hall and Ariel Jordan Snow

Joseph Landon Johnson and Ramsie Jeanne Ater

Jemetrian Quantrell Benjamin and Tieyrika Rikita Shepheard

Charles William Harris Jr. and Laura Lynne Gabriel

Abner Earl Wilder and Della Devone Jacobs

Remington Jazz Davis and Brianna Rae Britt

Joshua Wade Kiper and Sherry Ann Robinson

Isiah Thomas Colbert and Nikita Amber Smith

Christopher John Jonse and Shannon Rain Smith

James Tyler Butler and Brittany Nicole Cardenas

Christopher James Jones and Amy Gail Downs

Robert Ray Hayes and Kelly Callahan Green

Alvaro John Benitez Lopez and Elizabeth Bibiana Johnson

Meleke Tavon Gordon and Dana Janice Washington

Shelby David Flowers and Edi G. Flowers