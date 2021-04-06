Marriage licenses filed from March 22 to 26 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Timothy Kade Gray and Mackenzie Sue Proctor
Bishop Alonzo-James Smith and Rebecca Jean Craft
Jose Emmanuel Nunez and Neri Gabriela Serrano Escobedo
Alexander Joseph Zirnheld and Samantha Kay Smith
Eduardo Espinoza Luviano and Cassandra Janeen Estep
Diego Alberto Valdez Fuentes and Urub Zahid Latif
Justin Brandon Nicholson and Gabrielle Leigh Cheatham
Michael Charles Bauchum and Destiny Shenice Dixon
Louis Devontay Bradley and Ambershae Naision Beck
Kendal Blevin Burns and Vanessa Kaylyn Robbins
Dedric Avery Peterson and Chabrea Nicole Mitchell
Sean Garrett Harvey and Whitney Skye Sharp
William Floyd Tillman and Donna Gee Goodson
Keenan Jamal Talley and Jaqueta Marcedes Williams
Joshua James Bergman and Rosemary Estell Krudewig
Stephen Edward Moore and Marilyn Pullins Phillips
Devon Joshua Arrendondo and Jade Lucille Aselt
Tucker ONeal Dailey and Mary Olivia Mae Smith
Cresencio Ramirez and Rosanlinda G. Gomez
Adam Ross Killingsworth and Shelisa Dawn McRee
Joshua Cain Parker and Brandy Kay Williams
Christopher Payton Lay and Rebecca Ann Sheets
Bret Glynon Bates and Debora Amburn Vaught
Christopher G. Williamson Jr. and Melissa Rachelle Keiner
Tyler Cole Greenwood and Erin Elizabeth Willmon