Marriage licenses filed from March 22 to 26 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Timothy Kade Gray and Mackenzie Sue Proctor

Bishop Alonzo-James Smith and Rebecca Jean Craft

Jose Emmanuel Nunez and Neri Gabriela Serrano Escobedo

Alexander Joseph Zirnheld and Samantha Kay Smith

Eduardo Espinoza Luviano and Cassandra Janeen Estep

Diego Alberto Valdez Fuentes and Urub Zahid Latif

Justin Brandon Nicholson and Gabrielle Leigh Cheatham

Michael Charles Bauchum and Destiny Shenice Dixon

Louis Devontay Bradley and Ambershae Naision Beck

Kendal Blevin Burns and Vanessa Kaylyn Robbins

Dedric Avery Peterson and Chabrea Nicole Mitchell

Sean Garrett Harvey and Whitney Skye Sharp

William Floyd Tillman and Donna Gee Goodson

Keenan Jamal Talley and Jaqueta Marcedes Williams

Joshua James Bergman and Rosemary Estell Krudewig

Stephen Edward Moore and Marilyn Pullins Phillips

Devon Joshua Arrendondo and Jade Lucille Aselt

Tucker ONeal Dailey and Mary Olivia Mae Smith

Cresencio Ramirez and Rosanlinda G. Gomez

Adam Ross Killingsworth and Shelisa Dawn McRee

Joshua Cain Parker and Brandy Kay Williams

Christopher Payton Lay and Rebecca Ann Sheets

Bret Glynon Bates and Debora Amburn Vaught

Christopher G. Williamson Jr. and Melissa Rachelle Keiner

Tyler Cole Greenwood and Erin Elizabeth Willmon

Recommended for You


Tags