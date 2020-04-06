Marriage licenses filed from March 23 to 27 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

William D. Fields and Lisa Joy Parker

Luke Aaron Hunter and Deniz Dzhiner

Colton Josiah Whitefield and Ciara Nicole Calhoun

James Allen Deboi Jr. and Kelley Elaine Ward

Christopher Joseph Strunk and Renee Cher Larmon

Zane Aaron Hooks and Jessica Nicole Abshire

Rodrigo Cesar Garcia Jr. and Elisa Irais Gonzalez Gonzalez

Darvon Deshay Lister and Jasmine Patrice Richardson

Jerry Trent Smith and Mini Hooks Vasquez-Avila

Derodrick Leorangedre Givens and Nakeisha Myonshee Bell

William Maxwell Whitney and Tianna Karyn Jordahl

Timothy Doggett and Kriztena Antionette Tejeda

Evelon Shawn Wright and Mandy Dawn Fountain

Jerry Lee Bohanon and Jennifer Lynn Beebe

Shane Michael Barosh and Nichelle Leanne Pierce

Wesley William Gossage and Joseph Brian Price

Gregory Allen Salinas and Tamara Richard Suarez

Richard Houston Keele III and Patsy Denise Chambers

