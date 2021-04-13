Marriage licenses filed from March 29 to April 2 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Aaron Cole Ross and Jessica Rae Phillips

Corey Lee Johnson Easter and Jasmine Chawtel Andrews

Adam Everett Williams and Marcelina Mae Pua

Coby Lee Thomas and Shawna Paige Dame

Jonathan Thomas Feldhauser and Ashleigh Paige Feldhauser

Daniel Joe McKnight and Kelsey Lea-Anne Andrade

Taylor Vaughan McKamie and Lashawnda Renee Blow

Adam Bradley Paul Hightower and Amanda Gail Bear

Billy James Pearson and Kaci Nicole Renteria

Jordan Tanner Johnson and Lucinda Louise Burklin

Jameriest Dankeist Gates and Sharevia Ciara Harrison

Christopher Lee Carothers and Leah Cooper Wilken

Sheldon Scott Greer and Faith Rochelle Newhouse

Brett Dustin Edmonds and Shelby Lynn Huffstutler

Justin Alson Dykes and Megan Danielle Williams

Heath Daquan Mitchell and Brittany Rae Cox

Rodney O’Neil Granville and Joi Dominique Pleasant

Jason Travis Booth and Alexandra Guzman

Cody Michael Presson and Hailey Chyann Vestal

Donald Lynn Watts and Lisa Marie Fox

Lorenzo Ezcandon Ramirez and Jessica Reyna Baker

Walter Charles Skrine and Jessica Jean Rogers

Jamaal Koipation Sein and Kerayvia Qachelle Floyd

Chris Thomas Nielsen and Danielle Ecsedy

