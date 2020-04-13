Marriage licenses filed from March 30 to April 3 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

David Collins LaRue and Rebecca Butler Lane

Lawrence Carter McCoy and Kenitra Mingnon Gillas

Abram Reyes Zavala and Haley Layne Elder

Marcus Damon Williams and Robbin Nicole Abercrombie

Collin James Lamar and Hannah Chyann Cunningham

George Edward Stoker IV and Pauliszia Ynette Stewart

Jonathan Keith Goodman and Jammie Linn Knox

Agustin Escobar and Dustie Michelle Warren

Grant Edward Cox and Mackenzie Ann Kendrick

Ryan Alexander Carroll and Betty Sue Hull

James Philip Melton and Rachel Morgan Reeve

Thomas Christopher Walker and Kim Denise Hudson

