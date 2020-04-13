Marriage licenses filed from March 30 to April 3 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
David Collins LaRue and Rebecca Butler Lane
Lawrence Carter McCoy and Kenitra Mingnon Gillas
Abram Reyes Zavala and Haley Layne Elder
Marcus Damon Williams and Robbin Nicole Abercrombie
Collin James Lamar and Hannah Chyann Cunningham
George Edward Stoker IV and Pauliszia Ynette Stewart
Jonathan Keith Goodman and Jammie Linn Knox
Agustin Escobar and Dustie Michelle Warren
Grant Edward Cox and Mackenzie Ann Kendrick
Ryan Alexander Carroll and Betty Sue Hull
James Philip Melton and Rachel Morgan Reeve
Thomas Christopher Walker and Kim Denise Hudson