Marriage licenses filed from March 6-14 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Varun Puvanesarajah and Pooja Salguti Reddy
Joshua Van Miner and Kyleigh Morgan Miller
Dylan Lee Loftice and Juliette Isabelle Wood
Karr Darryieus D. Harper and Briunshae Capri Lafhiet Venters
Angel Raul Esparza and Brisa Verania Hernadez
Joshua Brent Hodges and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Holder
Loredo Jorge Antonio Vega and Marisela Cortez
Carlos Eduardo Campos and Laura Cecilia Garcia Olvera
Kade Nicholas Johnston and Caroline Ashlyn Graham
Griffin James Beddingfield and Averi Layne Botter
Tristan Darshea Burney and Poursha Shiree Coates
Austin Bradley Epperson and Rebekah Grace Ainsworth
Angel David Nieves Sanjurjo and Wanda Ivelisse Berdecia De Jesus
Joshua Calab Huffman and Alyssa Ann Hearn
Hunter Wayne Fenton and Amy Marie Laylle
Luis Antonio Villalpando and Courtney Christine Foxworth
Adriel Andre Salaises and Baylee Nell Etue
Persis Ketu Ketu and Briante Nicole Robinson Cedes
Keith Wayne Palmer and Jennifer Lynn Pruitt
Riley James Lakin and Carlee Makenzie Campbell
Chavez Javier Rivera and Priscilla Ann Rivera
Kaleb Major Wright and Haley Michael Woodley
Bryan Anthony Downing and Tiffany Ann Penny
Tanner Hayden Albright and Anne Hardy Brookshire
Gerardo Antonio Uribe Rodriguez and Virginia R. Berrios
Raymond Delbert Kitzmiller and Shannon Denise Williams
Justin Taylor Evans and Macy Lee Davis
Clyde Leon Hardin and Amy Gay Bellah