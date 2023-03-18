Marriage license
Christina McAuley Photography

Marriage licenses filed from March 6-14 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Varun Puvanesarajah and Pooja Salguti Reddy

Joshua Van Miner and Kyleigh Morgan Miller

Dylan Lee Loftice and Juliette Isabelle Wood

Karr Darryieus D. Harper and Briunshae Capri Lafhiet Venters

Angel Raul Esparza and Brisa Verania Hernadez

Joshua Brent Hodges and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Holder

Loredo Jorge Antonio Vega and Marisela Cortez

Carlos Eduardo Campos and Laura Cecilia Garcia Olvera

Kade Nicholas Johnston and Caroline Ashlyn Graham

Griffin James Beddingfield and Averi Layne Botter

Tristan Darshea Burney and Poursha Shiree Coates

Austin Bradley Epperson and Rebekah Grace Ainsworth

Angel David Nieves Sanjurjo and Wanda Ivelisse Berdecia De Jesus

Joshua Calab Huffman and Alyssa Ann Hearn

Hunter Wayne Fenton and Amy Marie Laylle 

Luis Antonio Villalpando and Courtney Christine Foxworth

Adriel Andre Salaises and Baylee Nell Etue

Persis Ketu Ketu and Briante Nicole Robinson Cedes

Keith Wayne Palmer and Jennifer Lynn Pruitt

Riley James Lakin and Carlee Makenzie Campbell

Chavez Javier Rivera and Priscilla Ann Rivera

Kaleb Major Wright and Haley Michael Woodley 

Bryan Anthony Downing and Tiffany Ann Penny

Tanner Hayden Albright and Anne Hardy Brookshire

Gerardo Antonio Uribe Rodriguez and Virginia R. Berrios

Raymond Delbert Kitzmiller and Shannon Denise Williams

Justin Taylor Evans and Macy Lee Davis

Clyde Leon Hardin and Amy Gay Bellah