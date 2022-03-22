Marriage licenses filed from March 7 to March 11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Justin Wilhelm Pohl and Katie Jo Ebaugh

Stacy Lee Stewart and Jamie Michelle Tucker

Daniel Edwin Head and Olita Lullene Lowry

Martin Murillo Murillo and Maria Magdalena Zermeno

Dylan Floyd Bales and Lacy Nicole Bennette

Robert Lewis Lee and Casey Lynn Searcy

Conner Todd Weeks and Destiny Shianne Morgan

Bradley James Dawson and Samantha Renee Sanchez

Jonathan Wade Caldwell and Kennya Torres

Brayan Isai Sanchez Padron and Catalina Ramirez

Calvin Willie Williams IV and Samonica D. Jackson

Oliver Pangilinan Maglanque and Rouelle Marie Tumang Lacson

Michael David Reichert and Helen Rebecca Smith

Marcus Wayne Ricks and Rachael Leigh Harris

Vidal Villavicencio and Azusena Garcia

Antonio Glenn Colangelo and Bethany Jo Bell

David Wayne Williams and Nicole Lorraine Taylor

Martinez Ciro Briceno and Esquivel Edelmira Hernandez

Robert William Higginbotham and Cathy Davis Scott

Caleb Eugene Jones and Monica Victoria Blair

Dustin Kyle Tank and Randi Nicole Stafford

Donald Clayton Gilbert and Jessica Nicole Fields

Jimmy Wyatt Stringfellow and Mikayla Rennae Lunsford

Kevin Deyon Rossum and Christan Renea Struggs

Koltyn Dean Franks and Christine Ashly Hayes

Alan Hunter Bethune and Brittany Jaylyn Benton

Nathan Grant Tubb and Aurelia Jane Logan

