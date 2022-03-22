Marriage licenses filed from March 7 to March 11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Justin Wilhelm Pohl and Katie Jo Ebaugh
Stacy Lee Stewart and Jamie Michelle Tucker
Daniel Edwin Head and Olita Lullene Lowry
Martin Murillo Murillo and Maria Magdalena Zermeno
Dylan Floyd Bales and Lacy Nicole Bennette
Robert Lewis Lee and Casey Lynn Searcy
Conner Todd Weeks and Destiny Shianne Morgan
Bradley James Dawson and Samantha Renee Sanchez
Jonathan Wade Caldwell and Kennya Torres
Brayan Isai Sanchez Padron and Catalina Ramirez
Calvin Willie Williams IV and Samonica D. Jackson
Oliver Pangilinan Maglanque and Rouelle Marie Tumang Lacson
Michael David Reichert and Helen Rebecca Smith
Marcus Wayne Ricks and Rachael Leigh Harris
Vidal Villavicencio and Azusena Garcia
Antonio Glenn Colangelo and Bethany Jo Bell
David Wayne Williams and Nicole Lorraine Taylor
Martinez Ciro Briceno and Esquivel Edelmira Hernandez
Robert William Higginbotham and Cathy Davis Scott
Caleb Eugene Jones and Monica Victoria Blair
Dustin Kyle Tank and Randi Nicole Stafford
Donald Clayton Gilbert and Jessica Nicole Fields
Jimmy Wyatt Stringfellow and Mikayla Rennae Lunsford
Kevin Deyon Rossum and Christan Renea Struggs
Koltyn Dean Franks and Christine Ashly Hayes
Alan Hunter Bethune and Brittany Jaylyn Benton
Nathan Grant Tubb and Aurelia Jane Logan