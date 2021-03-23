Marriage licenses filed from March 8 to 12 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Adam Roy Thompson and Shayne Rae Wright
Thomas Louis Robinson and Kristin Brook Glasper
Clay Michael Johnson and Claudia Lidia Aguilar
William Clarence Keese and Sharon Steele Shelton
Aubin Breane Salas and Lindsey Anne Morris
Cleophus Blaylock Jr. and Jwuanmia Leann Allen
Johnathan Douglas Standley and Maria Guadalupe Pecina
Dillon Kyle McClendon and Ashley Briana Blasingame
Kiley David Broom and Laura Perkins
Joshua Hunter Blalock and Charry Ardane Daniel
Camilo Anthony Venancio Molina and Morgan Denise Deshazer
Epifanio Acuna Rodriguez and Leslie Jacquelyn Hernandez
Richard Adam Taylor and Sharon Renee Moon
Jamorian Ryan Carter and April Ava Alex
Christopher Jay Misek and Casea Jean Hope
Bryan Kent Simpkins and Laura Lea Harris
Jacinto Delapaz Hernandez and Maria Magdalena Portillo Barrera
Fred Douglas Chandler and Felicia Anne Hooks
Austin Terry Godell and Olivia Ann Propes
Philip Thomas Waldecker and Kaitlin G. de Graffenried
Caleb M. Rhodes and Mayra Alexis Villarreal
Jeremiah Lee McAlister-Austin and Shuntrice Deann Harris
Michael Breen Borsch II and Cameron Dawn Heckman