Marriage licenses filed from March 8 to 12 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Adam Roy Thompson and Shayne Rae Wright

Thomas Louis Robinson and Kristin Brook Glasper

Clay Michael Johnson and Claudia Lidia Aguilar

William Clarence Keese and Sharon Steele Shelton

Aubin Breane Salas and Lindsey Anne Morris

Cleophus Blaylock Jr. and Jwuanmia Leann Allen

Johnathan Douglas Standley and Maria Guadalupe Pecina

Dillon Kyle McClendon and Ashley Briana Blasingame

Kiley David Broom and Laura Perkins

Joshua Hunter Blalock and Charry Ardane Daniel

Camilo Anthony Venancio Molina and Morgan Denise Deshazer

Epifanio Acuna Rodriguez and Leslie Jacquelyn Hernandez

Richard Adam Taylor and Sharon Renee Moon

Jamorian Ryan Carter and April Ava Alex

Christopher Jay Misek and Casea Jean Hope

Bryan Kent Simpkins and Laura Lea Harris

Jacinto Delapaz Hernandez and Maria Magdalena Portillo Barrera

Fred Douglas Chandler and Felicia Anne Hooks

Austin Terry Godell and Olivia Ann Propes

Philip Thomas Waldecker and Kaitlin G. de Graffenried

Caleb M. Rhodes and Mayra Alexis Villarreal

Jeremiah Lee McAlister-Austin and Shuntrice Deann Harris

Michael Breen Borsch II and Cameron Dawn Heckman

Recommended for You


Tags