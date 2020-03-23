Marriage licenses filed from March 9 to 13 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Christopher Tyler Ferguson and Danyele Rae Bridges
Jeremy Andrew Mosley and Kimberly Lynn Williams
Tristan Garrett Ramsey and April Marie Lawler
William James Stroud and Carmen Alyssa May
Celerino Aguilar Jr. and Hannah Kachelle Moore
Travis Burton George and Courtney Diane Cuarisma
Caleb Arlin McGaugh and Emily Kate Gruppi
Richard F. Pena and Debra Vernon Hazelwood
Alan Patrick Johnson Cerini and Tina M. Lozano
Gabriel Jamal Kelly II and Jazmin Samone Dennis
Camren John Dewitt and Jennifer Guadalupe Luna Vallejo
John Arthor Jackson and Marie Shunrill Anderson
Jacob Michael Duncan and Torey Michele Phillips
Eric Scott Burton and Jamye Juanita Marsh
Karla Alexandrea Lott and Elise Nkiruka Edoka
James Taylor Johnson and Alice Joy Huseland
Dewayne Arnold Grimes and Manuela Y. Moncada-Chavez
Brandon Scott Rougley and Ashley Elizabeth Bird
Ricardo Sanchez Argote and Maria Esmeralda Noyola Cuellar
Robert Wayne Ferrell and Cameron Breanna Colley
Brandon T. Bratcher and Chelsea Perry Dryer
Omar Cepeda Aranda and Miriam Nieto
Haden Brant Satterwhite and Sandra Rodriguez
Jeremy Christopher Abbott and Amanda Louise Kaelin Wallace
Ricardo Rodriguez and Rikki Laray Glezen
Terry Ray Martin and Mary Crystal McGuyer
Jeffery William Kirkland and Rachael Ann Durst
Kelly Todd Bussey and Christy Lee Hester
Kerry Christopher Wallace and Cassandra Denise Shead
Michael Dean Nelson and Shannon Gail Martin
Lamar Eugene Ransom and Aquila Michelle Tennison