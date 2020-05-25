Marriage licenses filed from May 11 to 15 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Tamra Lynn Watson and Ebonie Shantey Spigner

Wesley Adam Langley and Maria Micaela Donovan

John Reid Norris and Jacqueline Brooke Litton

Wesley Adam Mosley and Samantha Anne Molesky

Llewellyn Vonkeith Dupree and Poinsettia Denise Moore

Joseph Charles Abrams and Melissa Lyn Neal

Thomas Lynn Kenney Jr. and Lamecchi Martin Kenney

Justin Elvis Overstreet and Paige Elizabeth Higgins

Spencer Mark Miche and Megan Rebekah Stephenson

Latosha Necola Hollis and Chaustia Nacole Beechum

Kendall Lynn Allen and Jadzia Michaela Martin

Stephen Michael Odom and Hannah Michele Savage

John Christopher Groves and Sarah Ann Miles

Robert Lee Webb and Kassie Tanesalyn Stanford

Beau Bridges Glass and Brittany Lashae Prince

Stephen Michael Adams and Jessica Danielle Parker

Ryan Dale Randell and Jennifer Rachel Hahne

Adelani Monday Orobiyi and Latoria Deshon Green

Rhonda Leigh Parker and Rachelle Harmon

Zachary Kyle Driver and Desiree Denise Modisette

Claude Ray Turner and Melonie Lawon Harris

John Malcolm Dunaway and Alecia Michelle Hill

Cody Lynn Murphy and Latamara Marie Moore

Lakendrick Carl Freeman and Jacquelyn Lakei Anthony

Trever Ray Thomas and Emily Shae Jordan

Rodney Wayne Beal and Kerrie Michelle Knight

Truman Jack Thompson and Hannah Beth Bradshaw

Frednando Harold Wallace and Amanda Marie Phillips

Anthony Duane Jackson Jr. and Carteshia Latrice Starling

