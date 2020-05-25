Marriage licenses filed from May 11 to 15 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Tamra Lynn Watson and Ebonie Shantey Spigner
Wesley Adam Langley and Maria Micaela Donovan
John Reid Norris and Jacqueline Brooke Litton
Wesley Adam Mosley and Samantha Anne Molesky
Llewellyn Vonkeith Dupree and Poinsettia Denise Moore
Joseph Charles Abrams and Melissa Lyn Neal
Thomas Lynn Kenney Jr. and Lamecchi Martin Kenney
Justin Elvis Overstreet and Paige Elizabeth Higgins
Spencer Mark Miche and Megan Rebekah Stephenson
Latosha Necola Hollis and Chaustia Nacole Beechum
Kendall Lynn Allen and Jadzia Michaela Martin
Stephen Michael Odom and Hannah Michele Savage
John Christopher Groves and Sarah Ann Miles
Robert Lee Webb and Kassie Tanesalyn Stanford
Beau Bridges Glass and Brittany Lashae Prince
Stephen Michael Adams and Jessica Danielle Parker
Ryan Dale Randell and Jennifer Rachel Hahne
Adelani Monday Orobiyi and Latoria Deshon Green
Rhonda Leigh Parker and Rachelle Harmon
Zachary Kyle Driver and Desiree Denise Modisette
Claude Ray Turner and Melonie Lawon Harris
John Malcolm Dunaway and Alecia Michelle Hill
Cody Lynn Murphy and Latamara Marie Moore
Lakendrick Carl Freeman and Jacquelyn Lakei Anthony
Trever Ray Thomas and Emily Shae Jordan
Rodney Wayne Beal and Kerrie Michelle Knight
Truman Jack Thompson and Hannah Beth Bradshaw
Frednando Harold Wallace and Amanda Marie Phillips
Anthony Duane Jackson Jr. and Carteshia Latrice Starling