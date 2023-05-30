Marriage licenses filed from May 15-19 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Alfredo Lira Vital Jacobo and Ester Isabel Delgado
Cordell Codylee Synklair and Heather Lynn Price
Christopher Allen White and Victorya Brayde Van Blarcum
Andrew Grant White and Faith Elizabeth Carroll
Emilio Oraldo Rangel Garcia and Ursula Candy Betancourt
Mitchell Bryce Cross and Rebekah Sue Johnson
Cody Wayne Brackeen and Brooke Erin Melton
Trent Christian Marlow and Destany Breanne Warner
Jason Wyle Farmer and Ashley Nicole Bell
David Alcantara Jr. and Ma Isabel Rojas Mercado
Derrick Hayden Sechrist and Alexis Elizabeth Niccolai
Micah Alexander Edwards and Emmalee Hope Briley
Jason Allan Holladay and Heather Jo Jarosh
Christopher Paul McKeithen and Mindy Marie Hamilton
Joshua Michael Mason and Mariana Valdez Mireles
Vincent Douglas Joy and Hosanna Mishael Johns
Francisco Fuentez Arroyo Jr. and Magen Dee Anne Reese
Zamarion Ki Bryant and Natasha Monae Neal
Grayson Davis Traylor and Logan Brooke Parish
Kurt Russell Dieterich and Loralee Deann Alsobrook
Dylan Austin Grisham and Vickey Lynn Stewart
Omar Stefan Sanchez and Tracy Samantha Castillo
Juan Carlos Olvera Duarte and Diana Rivera Orta
David Ross Hagan and Mallory Hannah Cook
Randy Dwain Glezen and Suzette Lacy Womack