Marriage license
Marriage licenses filed from May 15-19 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Alfredo Lira Vital Jacobo and Ester Isabel Delgado

Cordell Codylee Synklair and Heather Lynn Price

Christopher Allen White and Victorya Brayde Van Blarcum

Andrew Grant White and Faith Elizabeth Carroll

Emilio Oraldo Rangel Garcia and Ursula Candy Betancourt

Mitchell Bryce Cross and Rebekah Sue Johnson

Cody Wayne Brackeen and Brooke Erin Melton

Trent Christian Marlow and Destany Breanne Warner

Jason Wyle Farmer and Ashley Nicole Bell

David Alcantara Jr. and Ma Isabel Rojas Mercado

Derrick Hayden Sechrist and Alexis Elizabeth Niccolai

Micah Alexander Edwards and Emmalee Hope Briley

Jason Allan Holladay and Heather Jo Jarosh

Christopher Paul McKeithen and Mindy Marie Hamilton

Joshua Michael Mason and Mariana Valdez Mireles

Vincent Douglas Joy and Hosanna Mishael Johns

Francisco Fuentez Arroyo Jr. and Magen Dee Anne Reese

Zamarion Ki Bryant and Natasha Monae Neal

Grayson Davis Traylor and Logan Brooke Parish

Kurt Russell Dieterich and Loralee Deann Alsobrook

Dylan Austin Grisham and Vickey Lynn Stewart

Omar Stefan Sanchez and Tracy Samantha Castillo

Juan Carlos Olvera Duarte and Diana Rivera Orta

David Ross Hagan and Mallory Hannah Cook

Randy Dwain Glezen and Suzette Lacy Womack