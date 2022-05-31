Marriage licenses filed from May 16-20 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Christopher Craig Smith and Lauren Elizabeth Hawkins

Martin Alexander Jiminez and Karen Ruth Connel

Edgar Cuevas Flores and Brenda Marlen Gaona Torres

Christopher Dale Hill and Larena LaShawn Starling

Victor Hugo Gonzalez Otero and Ma. Dolores Sandoval Andrade

Brandon Chad Phillips and De-Loyce Ellise Schwausch

Corey Ross Pierce and Jessica Marki Goodman

Donald Jaret Sirmons and Mindy Kaye Watson

William Cody Caraway and Tabi Gail Bussey

Coy Brooks Jr. and Natonia Allison Beecham

Hector Landaverde Andrade and Alejandrina Medina Mayorga

Michael Howard Grigsby and Laura Pierce Bowen

Dustin Richard Hight and Maria Del Refugio Adriana Martinez Hernandez

Chris Sidney Shelton and Angela Michelle Stovall

Terence Jonathan Lloyd and Alana Merari Goodson

Blake Gatlin Gillen and Tracy Joy Works

Edward Charles Gann and Sharon Nedalyn Eason

Jackson Scott Mauldin and Carlie Ann Massey

Dakota Franklin Graves and Kristen Jean Narramore

Jacob Colton Perritt and Savanna Lee Ferguson

Daegan Joe Carter and Angela Mercedes Dominguez

Mitchell Garrett Molandes and Shelby Ann Thompson

Jacob John Kellar and Isabelle Kathleen Davis

Larry Dewayne Johnson and Shaderian Kaye Jones

Hunter Keith Wright and Kara Marie Wright

Hunter Lee Foster and Maycee Elizabeth Zeitlow

Josefh Noe-Louis Trevino and Alyssa Shea Downing

Nathan Phillip Bergman and Hannah Louise Amyx

Caleb Benjamin Roberson and Emily Savannah Emerson

Eusebio Cesar Perez and Monica Trejo

