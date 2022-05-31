Marriage licenses filed from May 16-20 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Christopher Craig Smith and Lauren Elizabeth Hawkins
Martin Alexander Jiminez and Karen Ruth Connel
Edgar Cuevas Flores and Brenda Marlen Gaona Torres
Christopher Dale Hill and Larena LaShawn Starling
Victor Hugo Gonzalez Otero and Ma. Dolores Sandoval Andrade
Brandon Chad Phillips and De-Loyce Ellise Schwausch
Corey Ross Pierce and Jessica Marki Goodman
Donald Jaret Sirmons and Mindy Kaye Watson
William Cody Caraway and Tabi Gail Bussey
Coy Brooks Jr. and Natonia Allison Beecham
Hector Landaverde Andrade and Alejandrina Medina Mayorga
Michael Howard Grigsby and Laura Pierce Bowen
Dustin Richard Hight and Maria Del Refugio Adriana Martinez Hernandez
Chris Sidney Shelton and Angela Michelle Stovall
Terence Jonathan Lloyd and Alana Merari Goodson
Blake Gatlin Gillen and Tracy Joy Works
Edward Charles Gann and Sharon Nedalyn Eason
Jackson Scott Mauldin and Carlie Ann Massey
Dakota Franklin Graves and Kristen Jean Narramore
Jacob Colton Perritt and Savanna Lee Ferguson
Daegan Joe Carter and Angela Mercedes Dominguez
Mitchell Garrett Molandes and Shelby Ann Thompson
Jacob John Kellar and Isabelle Kathleen Davis
Larry Dewayne Johnson and Shaderian Kaye Jones
Hunter Keith Wright and Kara Marie Wright
Hunter Lee Foster and Maycee Elizabeth Zeitlow
Josefh Noe-Louis Trevino and Alyssa Shea Downing
Nathan Phillip Bergman and Hannah Louise Amyx
Caleb Benjamin Roberson and Emily Savannah Emerson
Eusebio Cesar Perez and Monica Trejo