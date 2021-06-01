Marriage licenses filed from May 17 to May 21 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Robert Ross McCasland and Julianna Elizabeth Jordan

Alejandro Sanchez and Carla Lynn Zuniga

Henry Jack Chestnut Jr. and Kristie Nicole Gilley

Robert Owen Durham Jr. and Nichole Lee Kiper

Christopher Lee Gregory and Amber Michale Slater

Ricky Paul Reynolds and Karri Renfro Powell

Danny Lee Droege and Flecia Eoline Woods

Charlie Gene Hudson and Samantha Nicole Dickson

Chezaray Denova Howard and Lashaundra Lashell Bradford

Alejandro Mondragon Lopez and Daniela Rodriguez Sosa

Shelby Wayland Cook and Chey Anne Nicole Quinalty

Brent Aaron Martin and Ashley Nicole Yarbrough

Daniel Kevin Gardner and Stacey L. Wall

Buena Sergio Jesus Emanuel Freyre and Marisol Fierros

Xavier Jermaine Lacy and Autumn Dawn Blevins

Aaron Kolton Satterwhite and Samantha Lyn Crawford

Chadwick Holden Mawer and Whitney Renee Plasterer

Steven Craig Monks and Kelly Ann Sumie Nakamura

Samuel Thomas Kriebel and Megan Sue Perez

