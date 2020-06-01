Marriage licenses filed from May 18 to 22 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Nathan Wayne Smith and Judy Ann Batts
Anthony William Brennen Lopez and Brittany Taylor Mayfield
Sterling Avery Florey and Kailey Marie Nicole
Lora Elaine Crockett and Gregory Scott Hanes
Christopher M. Osborne and Kimberly Diane Echols
David Edward Sparks II and Holley Kaye Boone
Richard Nolan Laenger and Hollye Lynnea Broome
Randall Dawayne Holland and Heidi Anntoinette Krum
Gavin McClain Weeks and Erin Marie Morgan
Dakota Joe Standing and Ginger Leann Vaughn
Rodrick Emil Portley and Lori Deann Jones-Schave
Brian Ansara Hampton and Amanda Lee Willan
Frederick Harold Wallace and Jessica Leanne Ford
Ryan Anthony Poff and Sarah Breanne Wagner
Jasmine Sharnee Anderson and Jessica Renee Sibley
Benjamin Reide Watson and Shannon Nicole Dodson
Nicholas Fernando Varela and Marianna Elizabeth Nunes Williams
James David Hanhart and Tiffany Jean Odom
Justin Cole Zillman and Haley Elizabeth Thomas
Michael Keith Speights and Jennifer Lynn Clark
Daryl Wayne Richardson and Ashley Shantel Horak
Canedrian Lamar Howard Sherri Leann Thomas
Darius Dvonte Sims and Brittany Keiara Johnson