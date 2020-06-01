Marriage licenses filed from May 18 to 22 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Nathan Wayne Smith and Judy Ann Batts

Anthony William Brennen Lopez and Brittany Taylor Mayfield

Sterling Avery Florey and Kailey Marie Nicole

Lora Elaine Crockett and Gregory Scott Hanes

Christopher M. Osborne and Kimberly Diane Echols

David Edward Sparks II and Holley Kaye Boone

Richard Nolan Laenger and Hollye Lynnea Broome

Randall Dawayne Holland and Heidi Anntoinette Krum

Gavin McClain Weeks and Erin Marie Morgan

Dakota Joe Standing and Ginger Leann Vaughn

Rodrick Emil Portley and Lori Deann Jones-Schave

Brian Ansara Hampton and Amanda Lee Willan

Frederick Harold Wallace and Jessica Leanne Ford

Ryan Anthony Poff and Sarah Breanne Wagner

Jasmine Sharnee Anderson and Jessica Renee Sibley

Benjamin Reide Watson and Shannon Nicole Dodson

Nicholas Fernando Varela and Marianna Elizabeth Nunes Williams

James David Hanhart and Tiffany Jean Odom

Justin Cole Zillman and Haley Elizabeth Thomas

Michael Keith Speights and Jennifer Lynn Clark

Daryl Wayne Richardson and Ashley Shantel Horak

Canedrian Lamar Howard Sherri Leann Thomas

Darius Dvonte Sims and Brittany Keiara Johnson

