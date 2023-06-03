Marriage licenses filed from May 22-26 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Jonathan H. Ross and Latarsha Kenyata Mayaka
Jose Noe Ferrer Garcia and Ana Maria Mendez Quirino
Drew Edward Russell and Pamela Rae White
Cameron Patrick Hawkins and Charlotte Gail Vanwinkle
Juan Lopez Jr. and Cheyenne Victoria Moore
Neal Adam Shadid and Bailey Diane Whatley
Torrey Jamar Johnson and Sekeitha Dontia Cox
Lester Alexander Vasquez Avila and Brizzel Jeanette Robles
Earl Dewayne Rice-Betts and Heather Cherie Townsend
Facundo Valentin Gimenez Vilgre La Madrid and Khimber Love Ingram
Deante Michael Boylan and Elizabeth Jane Hughes
Jacob Ryan Jones and Hannah Gail Williams
Jose Bulmaro Aguilar Rangel and Maria Guadalupe Lopez Martinez
Joseph Ryan Wyatt and Caitlin Ren Ay-Yvonne Smith
Michael Charles Gray Jr. and Crystal Tremayne Diggs
Matthew Thomas Smith and Brittany Carol Smith
Michael Glenn Davis and Barbara Ann Ray
Jose Jair Secundino Cortez and Juliana Salas
Luis Enrique Garrido Apriaga and Ashley Leighann Hensley
Nicholas Ryan Storey and Carliece Rebecca Coleman
Derick Wayne Lacy and Tiffany Lenai Dewberry
Christopher Andrew Charles Teague and Cara Kristina Dobbs
Colby Stuart Leone and Laura Elizabeth Minor
Alenjandro Rodolfo Guerrero Gallegos and Rachel Marie-Faye Martin
Patrick Aaron Dean Aguirre and Miranda Kay Minter