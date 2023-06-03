Marriage license
Christina McAuley Photography

Marriage licenses filed from May 22-26 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Jonathan H. Ross and Latarsha Kenyata Mayaka

Jose Noe Ferrer Garcia and Ana Maria Mendez Quirino

Drew Edward Russell and Pamela Rae White

Cameron Patrick Hawkins and Charlotte Gail Vanwinkle

Juan Lopez Jr. and Cheyenne Victoria Moore

Neal Adam Shadid and Bailey Diane Whatley

Torrey Jamar Johnson and Sekeitha Dontia Cox

Lester Alexander Vasquez Avila and Brizzel Jeanette Robles

Earl Dewayne Rice-Betts and Heather Cherie Townsend

Facundo Valentin Gimenez Vilgre La Madrid and Khimber Love Ingram

Deante Michael Boylan and Elizabeth Jane Hughes

Jacob Ryan Jones and Hannah Gail Williams

Jose Bulmaro Aguilar Rangel and Maria Guadalupe Lopez Martinez

Joseph Ryan Wyatt and Caitlin Ren Ay-Yvonne Smith

Michael Charles Gray Jr. and Crystal Tremayne Diggs

Matthew Thomas Smith and Brittany Carol Smith

Michael Glenn Davis and Barbara Ann Ray

Jose Jair Secundino Cortez and Juliana Salas

Luis Enrique Garrido Apriaga and Ashley Leighann Hensley

Nicholas Ryan Storey and Carliece Rebecca Coleman

Derick Wayne Lacy and Tiffany Lenai Dewberry

Christopher Andrew Charles Teague and Cara Kristina Dobbs

Colby Stuart Leone and Laura Elizabeth Minor

Alenjandro Rodolfo Guerrero Gallegos and Rachel Marie-Faye Martin

Patrick Aaron Dean Aguirre and Miranda Kay Minter