Marriage licenses filed from May 23-27 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Nathan Thomas Taylor and Shay Lynn Quinn

Lython Eugene Fowler II and Brandan Leigh Wilson

Brooks Dale Robey and Kendra Faith Plunk

Cortoney Deon Prince and Rachel Michelle Patrick

Andrew Greer Davis and Elizabeth Michael Melton

Robert Derrel Tolar Jr. and Marie Lynn Henderson

Jason Matthew Bachman and Emily Elizabeth James

Richard Charles Seitler and Theresa Ann Underwood

Seth Allen Bilnoski and Sierra Lynn Martinez

Ryan Garrett Reynolds and Baleigh Madison Briggs

Cerda Esteban Ramirez and Karla Lizbeht Solis Mata

David Dewayne Leonard and Jaime Jo Clayton

Jacob Anthony Bradburry and Amanda Kay Petersen

Henry Lee Williams Jr. and Krystal Nicole Winkles

Cameron Anthony Burcham and Lyndsey Michelle Fletcher

Lawrence Anthony Dillon and Bre Amber De O Shae McCauley

Craig Allen Merrill and Glenda Casodary Jones

Brandon Douglas Murphy and Cheyenne Nicole Akers

Yeffrin David Chacon and Victoria Perez

Keith Lamont Luster and Stephanie Nicole Harris

Brandon Michael Meader and Whitney Jo Curnutt

James David Piatt and Sheri Lynn Robinson

Bodie Lane Gray and Jordan Kay Rhodes

Hunter Lowry Brabham and Shelbi Renee Carr

Charles Edgar Doyle IV and Brittany Nicole Beaudoin

