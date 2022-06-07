Marriage licenses filed from May 23-27 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Nathan Thomas Taylor and Shay Lynn Quinn
Lython Eugene Fowler II and Brandan Leigh Wilson
Brooks Dale Robey and Kendra Faith Plunk
Cortoney Deon Prince and Rachel Michelle Patrick
Andrew Greer Davis and Elizabeth Michael Melton
Robert Derrel Tolar Jr. and Marie Lynn Henderson
Jason Matthew Bachman and Emily Elizabeth James
Richard Charles Seitler and Theresa Ann Underwood
Seth Allen Bilnoski and Sierra Lynn Martinez
Ryan Garrett Reynolds and Baleigh Madison Briggs
Cerda Esteban Ramirez and Karla Lizbeht Solis Mata
David Dewayne Leonard and Jaime Jo Clayton
Jacob Anthony Bradburry and Amanda Kay Petersen
Henry Lee Williams Jr. and Krystal Nicole Winkles
Cameron Anthony Burcham and Lyndsey Michelle Fletcher
Lawrence Anthony Dillon and Bre Amber De O Shae McCauley
Craig Allen Merrill and Glenda Casodary Jones
Brandon Douglas Murphy and Cheyenne Nicole Akers
Yeffrin David Chacon and Victoria Perez
Keith Lamont Luster and Stephanie Nicole Harris
Brandon Michael Meader and Whitney Jo Curnutt
James David Piatt and Sheri Lynn Robinson
Bodie Lane Gray and Jordan Kay Rhodes
Hunter Lowry Brabham and Shelbi Renee Carr
Charles Edgar Doyle IV and Brittany Nicole Beaudoin