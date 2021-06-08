Marriage licenses filed from May 24 to May 28 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Richard Allen Manross and Tessie Luann Bostick

Christopher Lee Page and Christine Diane Browning

Christopher Lamario Brown and Ebony Shavon Trask

Bryan Paul Rusk and Meghan Rae Biddle

Michael David Delarosa and Jessica Rea Whiteley

Jose Ricardo Ruiz Mendoza and Isabel Maria Terrell

Mark Stephen Jones and Kimberly Denise Freeman

Tommy W. Smith and Theresa Busher James

Anderson Vladimir Flores Martinez and Zaria Yvonne Jackson

Taurino Lopez Lopez and Maria Guadalupe Oliva Lopez

Devin Lee Murphy Taylor and Brianna Jocelyn Palacios Guerrero

Juan Miguel Martinez Alvarez and Judy Alvarez Cerna

Elizabeth Nicole Wright and Danielle Josephynn Pochurek

Adam Taylor Mack and Amanda Paige Hlozek

Daniel Bradley Utpadel and Kristin Michelle Ellermann

James Daniel Green and Tiffany Jo Stewart

Trevon Detroy Williams and Sasha Jovan Coates

Michael L. Anderson and Kelli Nicole Allison

Carlos Antonio Tennison Jr. and Angelica Marie Ford

Jose Rodrigo Martinez Mata and Alexis Guadalupe Galvan

Jacob Cole Dunnam and Tiffany Louise Frith

Lucas Garrett Green and Rachel Rae Schulik

