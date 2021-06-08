Marriage licenses filed from May 24 to May 28 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Richard Allen Manross and Tessie Luann Bostick
Christopher Lee Page and Christine Diane Browning
Christopher Lamario Brown and Ebony Shavon Trask
Bryan Paul Rusk and Meghan Rae Biddle
Michael David Delarosa and Jessica Rea Whiteley
Jose Ricardo Ruiz Mendoza and Isabel Maria Terrell
Mark Stephen Jones and Kimberly Denise Freeman
Tommy W. Smith and Theresa Busher James
Anderson Vladimir Flores Martinez and Zaria Yvonne Jackson
Taurino Lopez Lopez and Maria Guadalupe Oliva Lopez
Devin Lee Murphy Taylor and Brianna Jocelyn Palacios Guerrero
Juan Miguel Martinez Alvarez and Judy Alvarez Cerna
Elizabeth Nicole Wright and Danielle Josephynn Pochurek
Adam Taylor Mack and Amanda Paige Hlozek
Daniel Bradley Utpadel and Kristin Michelle Ellermann
James Daniel Green and Tiffany Jo Stewart
Trevon Detroy Williams and Sasha Jovan Coates
Michael L. Anderson and Kelli Nicole Allison
Carlos Antonio Tennison Jr. and Angelica Marie Ford
Jose Rodrigo Martinez Mata and Alexis Guadalupe Galvan
Jacob Cole Dunnam and Tiffany Louise Frith
Lucas Garrett Green and Rachel Rae Schulik