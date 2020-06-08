Marriage licenses filed from May 25 to 29 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Azriel Ashton Frake and Tierney Brooke Anne Skogen

Glenn Mitchell Flowers and Angel Marie Williams

Ethan Blade Robinson and Kimberly Nicole Shippey

Larry Wayne Carlisle and Rebecca Earlene Durbin

Bobby Ray Stanley Jr. and Sandra Dorothy Holyfield

Justin Timothy Hancock and Jessica Leeann Fudge

Isaac Martinez and Teri Alice Garcia

Raymond David Williams Jr. and Janet Marie Thurmond

Brady John Bolding and Kameron Bailee Jackson

Dalton Blake Dunnahoe and Ashley Nicole Anderson

William Ronald Tuttle and Kelly Erin McDermott

James Harvey Cook and Laura Kay Langham

Richard Mark Watson and Shari Price Shull

Micah Avery Thompson and Kristen Lee Strader

Jose Rodolfo Gonzalez Jr. and Britney Skye Griffith

Reggie O’Keith Brinkley and Alberta Burnett

Christopher Michael Yoder and Jennifer Jenkins West

Osbaldo A. Bautista and Monica Alicia Aranda-Ramirez

Nicholas Scott Pruitt and Amber Rose Sisk

Anthony Sun Lopez and Bethany Lanetta Stansbury

Rowdy Cole Cayce and Jayme Elizabeth Butts

Shannon Kyle Anderson and Courtney Meshell Broyles

Charles R. Nail and Lacee Micaih Autrey

