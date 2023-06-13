Marriage license
Marriage licenses filed from May 22-26 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Kristopher William Kelley and Melonie Faith Gipson

Fredrick Dewayne Hunter and Doris Elaine Moore

Tommy Dale Day and Tisha Yvette Fountain

Mamadou Bobo Barry and Nene Oumou Sow

Devon Scott Parker and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Parker

Ixtamer Jose Aguilar and Aura Marina Sosa Ovalle

Rodrigo Aurelio Garcia Castanon and Diana Cristina Rivera Chi

Jose Alfredo Antuna Garcia and Chairez Velia Rodriguez

Eric Laray Mitchell and Kinya Loyd Austin

John Robert Gaston and Amanda Renee Sorrells

Cameron Lee Castleberry and Macy Ashton Rowe

Cerna Alan Jasso and Elisa Castillo Leos

Sigifredo Avisael Cervantes Rosas and Diana Elena Romo Perez

Gavin Charles Thiele and Hannah Brielle Bucher

Ryen Mathias Lemons and Ashley Nicole Mestas

Reggie Lee Michell and Sally Jean Solis

Jonathan Alexander Claiborne and Kacie Diann Gray

Timothy Ray Williams II and Cathy Renea Neely

Christopher Dalton McKennan and Robyn Nicole O’Quinn

Rex Daniel Humberson and Ma Bernadette Banaag Nangca

Juarmez Dtaveon Damar Brock and Kareli V. Garcia Hernandez

Jordan Robert Leek and Ayu Dwita Arsana

Jackson Marcus Lutz and Avery Marie Osburg

Ricky Dean Stone and Jordan Paige Gibson

Cole Michael Graebber and Sara Jein Shine

James Grady Thomas and Laketa Venee Graham