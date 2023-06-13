Marriage licenses filed from May 22-26 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Kristopher William Kelley and Melonie Faith Gipson
Fredrick Dewayne Hunter and Doris Elaine Moore
Tommy Dale Day and Tisha Yvette Fountain
Mamadou Bobo Barry and Nene Oumou Sow
Devon Scott Parker and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Parker
Ixtamer Jose Aguilar and Aura Marina Sosa Ovalle
Rodrigo Aurelio Garcia Castanon and Diana Cristina Rivera Chi
Jose Alfredo Antuna Garcia and Chairez Velia Rodriguez
Eric Laray Mitchell and Kinya Loyd Austin
John Robert Gaston and Amanda Renee Sorrells
Cameron Lee Castleberry and Macy Ashton Rowe
Cerna Alan Jasso and Elisa Castillo Leos
Sigifredo Avisael Cervantes Rosas and Diana Elena Romo Perez
Gavin Charles Thiele and Hannah Brielle Bucher
Ryen Mathias Lemons and Ashley Nicole Mestas
Reggie Lee Michell and Sally Jean Solis
Jonathan Alexander Claiborne and Kacie Diann Gray
Timothy Ray Williams II and Cathy Renea Neely
Christopher Dalton McKennan and Robyn Nicole O’Quinn
Rex Daniel Humberson and Ma Bernadette Banaag Nangca
Juarmez Dtaveon Damar Brock and Kareli V. Garcia Hernandez
Jordan Robert Leek and Ayu Dwita Arsana
Jackson Marcus Lutz and Avery Marie Osburg
Ricky Dean Stone and Jordan Paige Gibson
Cole Michael Graebber and Sara Jein Shine
James Grady Thomas and Laketa Venee Graham