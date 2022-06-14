Marriage licenses filed from May 30-June 3 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Seth Michael Wallace and Trinity Shea Peterson

Jeffrey Lynn Gage and Carla Denise Dixon

Braylon OKeith Hawley and Courtney Lynn Wingfield

Schuyler Heith Carpenter and Ashley Lauren Klaus

Christopher Alan Lee Batchelor and Katie Diane Lichtenberg

Pete Ringo Guajardo and Carla Ivette Medina Romero

Tyler Lane Williams Bradford and Cassie Eiryn Paige Minchew

Christopher Kyle Ramsey and Stephanie Tierra Marino

Tyler Brennon Lane and Chelsee Martel Dorgan

Arturo Buenrostro Hernandez and Irania Margarita Bazaluda

Christopher Thomas Leyva and Cristina Guiterrez

Phillip Andrew Brennecke and Felicia Dawn Brown

Kevin Deon Mumphrey and Lawanda Nicole Rawls

Dalton Shaw Longenbaugh and Wendy Paige Williams

Kyle David Fleetwood and Susie Anne Pickrom

Joshua Wayne Glossinger and Tyler Shane Holt

Alec Preston Wier and Madison Taylor Sutherland

Timothy King Gladney Jr. and Andrea Marie Moren

Michael David Morgan and Rusti Cheney Morgan

Bobby Carter Jr. and Yashica Dionne Robertson

