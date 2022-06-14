Marriage licenses filed from May 30-June 3 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Seth Michael Wallace and Trinity Shea Peterson
Jeffrey Lynn Gage and Carla Denise Dixon
Braylon OKeith Hawley and Courtney Lynn Wingfield
Schuyler Heith Carpenter and Ashley Lauren Klaus
Christopher Alan Lee Batchelor and Katie Diane Lichtenberg
Pete Ringo Guajardo and Carla Ivette Medina Romero
Tyler Lane Williams Bradford and Cassie Eiryn Paige Minchew
Christopher Kyle Ramsey and Stephanie Tierra Marino
Tyler Brennon Lane and Chelsee Martel Dorgan
Arturo Buenrostro Hernandez and Irania Margarita Bazaluda
Christopher Thomas Leyva and Cristina Guiterrez
Phillip Andrew Brennecke and Felicia Dawn Brown
Kevin Deon Mumphrey and Lawanda Nicole Rawls
Dalton Shaw Longenbaugh and Wendy Paige Williams
Kyle David Fleetwood and Susie Anne Pickrom
Joshua Wayne Glossinger and Tyler Shane Holt
Alec Preston Wier and Madison Taylor Sutherland
Timothy King Gladney Jr. and Andrea Marie Moren
Michael David Morgan and Rusti Cheney Morgan
Bobby Carter Jr. and Yashica Dionne Robertson