Marriage licenses filed from May 31 to June 4 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Shon McArthur Roberts and Tramekia Shanta Benton
Anthony Salvador and Karla Janeth Hernandez Mejia
Devin Lee Gordon and Cecilia Guadalupe Hernandez
Datravion Dantrell Pruitt and Kaylee Elaine Jimmerson
Steven Randal Barnhart and Carla Eugenia Head
Eric Ladale King and Cheyenne Nicole Andrews
Adan Jesus Resendiz Oviedo and Denise Sosa Arellano
Stephen Dwayne Partain and Antonina Kovtun
Cliffton Ray Walker and Bethany Dawn Walker
Franki Gustavo Sanchez and Michaiah Lidia Herbert
Kurtron Jamar Bornes and LaShunte Danielle Fisher
Joseph Allen Atmar and Julie Malpel Benedicte Sabine
Rodney Allen Smith and Nancy Jean Smith
Dysokchea Thong and Chanmyna Su
James William Ratley and Amanda Jane Cook
Andrew James Casey and Reagan Kathleen Villemez
Deojinae Lashae L. Shandle and Eboni Tesha Moore
Robert Ryan Cavitt and Courtni Suzann Foster
Anthony Michael Matthews and Jamie Leann Perry
Brendon Daniel Sunday and Devine Brooke Allen
Sedric Deshae Holland and Brandie Nicole Portley