Marriage licenses filed from May 31 to June 4 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Shon McArthur Roberts and Tramekia Shanta Benton

Anthony Salvador and Karla Janeth Hernandez Mejia

Devin Lee Gordon and Cecilia Guadalupe Hernandez

Datravion Dantrell Pruitt and Kaylee Elaine Jimmerson

Steven Randal Barnhart and Carla Eugenia Head

Eric Ladale King and Cheyenne Nicole Andrews

Adan Jesus Resendiz Oviedo and Denise Sosa Arellano

Stephen Dwayne Partain and Antonina Kovtun

Cliffton Ray Walker and Bethany Dawn Walker

Franki Gustavo Sanchez and Michaiah Lidia Herbert

Kurtron Jamar Bornes and LaShunte Danielle Fisher

Joseph Allen Atmar and Julie Malpel Benedicte Sabine

Rodney Allen Smith and Nancy Jean Smith

Dysokchea Thong and Chanmyna Su

James William Ratley and Amanda Jane Cook

Andrew James Casey and Reagan Kathleen Villemez

Deojinae Lashae L. Shandle and Eboni Tesha Moore

Robert Ryan Cavitt and Courtni Suzann Foster

Anthony Michael Matthews and Jamie Leann Perry

Brendon Daniel Sunday and Devine Brooke Allen

Sedric Deshae Holland and Brandie Nicole Portley

Recommended for You


Tags