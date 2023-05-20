Marriage licenses filed from May 8-12 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Adam Christopher Nipper and Courtney Faye Poole
Justin Dean Slack and Rachel Michelle Davis
John Robert MacFarlane V and Katie Elizabeth Smith
James Timothy Mathews and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Niehaus
Jose Armando Barrios and Jaqueline Salcedo
Isaias Diaz Hernandez and Jessica Lopez
Isaiah Chandler Powers and Desiree Maria Lewis
James Paul Netherland Jr. and Candi Cheri Alexander
Eric E. Hopkins and Kimberly Inez Whyte
Nathon Spencer Lynchard and Linda Jean Rundell
Prudencio Barrios Jr. and Emily Jacqueline Medina Delacruz
Bryce Kellan Crow and Madison Taylor Whitfield
Miguel Angel Perez Cedillo and Raquel Galvan
Geoffrey Tyler Jones and Kavitha Grace Clark
Matthew Kraig Wright and Macy Michele Templeman
Adam Dwayne Hardee Jr. and Deirdrejo Fawn McCullough
Shannon Demon Beck II and Shayla Arriauna Sessions
Jhon Alberto Ayala Rincon and Gloria Robles
Devyn Vaughn Robinson and Sarah Louanne Johnston
Giovanni Zermeno and Abigail Ruiz