Marriage license
Christina McAuley Photography

Marriage licenses filed from May 8-12 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Adam Christopher Nipper and Courtney Faye Poole

Justin Dean Slack and Rachel Michelle Davis

John Robert MacFarlane V and Katie Elizabeth Smith

James Timothy Mathews and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Niehaus

Jose Armando Barrios and Jaqueline Salcedo

Isaias Diaz Hernandez and Jessica Lopez

Isaiah Chandler Powers and Desiree Maria Lewis

James Paul Netherland Jr. and Candi Cheri Alexander

Eric E. Hopkins and Kimberly Inez Whyte

Nathon Spencer Lynchard and Linda Jean Rundell

Prudencio Barrios Jr. and Emily Jacqueline Medina Delacruz

Bryce Kellan Crow and Madison Taylor Whitfield

Miguel Angel Perez Cedillo and Raquel Galvan

Geoffrey Tyler Jones and Kavitha Grace Clark

Matthew Kraig Wright and Macy Michele Templeman

Adam Dwayne Hardee Jr. and Deirdrejo Fawn McCullough

Shannon Demon Beck II and Shayla Arriauna Sessions

Jhon Alberto Ayala Rincon and Gloria Robles

Devyn Vaughn Robinson and Sarah Louanne Johnston

Giovanni Zermeno and Abigail Ruiz