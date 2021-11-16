Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 1 to 5 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Angelo Anthony Oliverio Jr. and Sophia Grace Fredrickson

Ruben Pitman and Mariah Renea Delgado

Damien Shane Tiller and Jessi Rose Templeton

Jose Jaime Jacquez and Juana Maria Sanchez

Carlos Rodriguez and Silvia Briseno

Preston Tyler Risinger and Courtney Alyssa Jordan

Casey Aron Wimberly and Morrigan Tolleson

Cameron Lee Linnstaedter and Dacey Elizabeth Pirtle

Amber Nicole Fountain and Jewel Rose Rash

Danny Daniel Dominguez and Veronica Isabel Gaona

Christopher Gray Akers and Alyssa Louise Regalado

Miguel Orozco Alvarez and Celina Monserrat Maldonado Ibarra

Victor Ohare Fletcher Jr. and Nadine Demetria Beard

Eric Joseph Marsh and Christy Nicole Williams

Walker Matthew Thurmon and Reagan Eliese Beach

Collin Lane Moore and Taylor Breanne Hester

Travis John Webb and Aubrie Rose McWilliams

Steven Tyler Orms and Nancy Natalie Patino

Ethan Lane Medders and Brooke Addison Moore

Cody Lee Smith and Sonya Jean Copeland

Jack Oliver Slagle III and Pandora Rene Bradford

Walter Carlton Garmon and Janice Cynthia Snyder

Matilde Rafael Rojas and Norma Alicia Martinez Vega

Elvin Cornelius Mathis and Erica Untomea Fields

Jesse Joseph Parker and Sara Michelle Williams

Recommended for You


Tags