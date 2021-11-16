Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 1 to 5 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Angelo Anthony Oliverio Jr. and Sophia Grace Fredrickson
Ruben Pitman and Mariah Renea Delgado
Damien Shane Tiller and Jessi Rose Templeton
Jose Jaime Jacquez and Juana Maria Sanchez
Carlos Rodriguez and Silvia Briseno
Preston Tyler Risinger and Courtney Alyssa Jordan
Casey Aron Wimberly and Morrigan Tolleson
Cameron Lee Linnstaedter and Dacey Elizabeth Pirtle
Amber Nicole Fountain and Jewel Rose Rash
Danny Daniel Dominguez and Veronica Isabel Gaona
Christopher Gray Akers and Alyssa Louise Regalado
Miguel Orozco Alvarez and Celina Monserrat Maldonado Ibarra
Victor Ohare Fletcher Jr. and Nadine Demetria Beard
Eric Joseph Marsh and Christy Nicole Williams
Walker Matthew Thurmon and Reagan Eliese Beach
Collin Lane Moore and Taylor Breanne Hester
Travis John Webb and Aubrie Rose McWilliams
Steven Tyler Orms and Nancy Natalie Patino
Ethan Lane Medders and Brooke Addison Moore
Cody Lee Smith and Sonya Jean Copeland
Jack Oliver Slagle III and Pandora Rene Bradford
Walter Carlton Garmon and Janice Cynthia Snyder
Matilde Rafael Rojas and Norma Alicia Martinez Vega
Elvin Cornelius Mathis and Erica Untomea Fields
Jesse Joseph Parker and Sara Michelle Williams