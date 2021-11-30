Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 15 to 19 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Allen Jeffery Rand and Savannah Marie Judkins
Preston Tyler McNiel and Dina Cuellar Abrego
Gregory Dante Reece and Samantha Ann Morrow
Roberto Carlos Escalante Amaro and Ambersu Bonita Cheyiane Arriola
Juan Carlos Jose Self and Cassidy Lynn Greene
Tyler Wood McFarland and Kendall Rae Hopper
Julian Mejia Gutierrez and Laura Alicia Gonzalez
Hunter McKenzie Cochran and Kailee Alissa Weaver
Benjamin Wayne Moore and Ashley Nicole Henderson
Benito Bustos Jr. and Luz Cristal Tovar
Michael David Gilliam and Kassi D Anne Ham
Ty Jordan Evans and Ashley Kay Blocker
Kevin James Osborn and Nicole Renee Sanders
Tyrone Damon Horne and Detra Lashon Fant
Joseph Daniel Schultz and Sofia Rose Cilk
Jesse Hennessee McDonald and Emily Ruth Noel Barnett
Taylor Bryant Sanders and Brittney Marie Murphy
Jose Manual Rodriguez and Yesica Gutierrez Betancourt
Erasmo Cruz Tirado and Alejandra Landim Martinez
Arturo De Leon Rosales and Mary Anne Cano
Eric Slade Wilson and Katherine Elizabeth Owen
Cordell Wayne Caldwell and Kimberly Joy Townsend
Fortino Ponce Villeda and Maria De Los Angeles Jimenez Ramirez
Cortney Durand Richardson and Cherinda Nichole Thompson
Ernest Norwood McMicheal and Barbara Daniels Langham
Rolando E Reyes and Andrea Rincon
Rodney Dean Lewis and Amanda Kayleigh Tucker
Carlos Vasquez and Janeth Valencia Solorzano
Israel Martinez Torres and Normal Angelica Carbajal Ramirez
Michael Lynn Jackson and Nicole Anderson Rose