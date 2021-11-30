Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 15 to 19 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Allen Jeffery Rand and Savannah Marie Judkins

Preston Tyler McNiel and Dina Cuellar Abrego

Gregory Dante Reece and Samantha Ann Morrow

Roberto Carlos Escalante Amaro and Ambersu Bonita Cheyiane Arriola

Juan Carlos Jose Self and Cassidy Lynn Greene

Tyler Wood McFarland and Kendall Rae Hopper

Julian Mejia Gutierrez and Laura Alicia Gonzalez

Hunter McKenzie Cochran and Kailee Alissa Weaver

Benjamin Wayne Moore and Ashley Nicole Henderson

Benito Bustos Jr. and Luz Cristal Tovar

Michael David Gilliam and Kassi D Anne Ham

Ty Jordan Evans and Ashley Kay Blocker

Kevin James Osborn and Nicole Renee Sanders

Tyrone Damon Horne and Detra Lashon Fant

Joseph Daniel Schultz and Sofia Rose Cilk

Jesse Hennessee McDonald and Emily Ruth Noel Barnett

Taylor Bryant Sanders and Brittney Marie Murphy

Jose Manual Rodriguez and Yesica Gutierrez Betancourt

Erasmo Cruz Tirado and Alejandra Landim Martinez

Arturo De Leon Rosales and Mary Anne Cano

Eric Slade Wilson and Katherine Elizabeth Owen

Cordell Wayne Caldwell and Kimberly Joy Townsend

Fortino Ponce Villeda and Maria De Los Angeles Jimenez Ramirez

Cortney Durand Richardson and Cherinda Nichole Thompson

Ernest Norwood McMicheal and Barbara Daniels Langham

Rolando E Reyes and Andrea Rincon

Rodney Dean Lewis and Amanda Kayleigh Tucker

Carlos Vasquez and Janeth Valencia Solorzano

Israel Martinez Torres and Normal Angelica Carbajal Ramirez

Michael Lynn Jackson and Nicole Anderson Rose

