Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 16 to 20 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Garrett Spenser Stagner and Ceja Juana R. Lopez
Buddy Joe Harris and Whitney Morgan Crabtree
Caleb Christopher Tedford and Elizabeth Marrie Meyer
Bryan Carl Rector and Mary Debra Powers Darwish
Joseph Lamar Dews and Madeline Rose Goynes
Phillip Brandon Calcote and Kelley Rebecca Alexander
Colby Douglas Rosen and Erin Collen Fitzgerald
Leonard Curtis Jones and Sernomia Armani McCants
Yeltsin Robertson Deleon Gonzalez and Esteban Leticia Vasquez
Emmanuel Larmarqus Buchanan and Monica Eyvett Arthur
Salazar Rene Campos and Lucero Guadalupe Toribio
Hunter Osbourne Cook and Rachel Nicole Key
Rider Thomas Mendeke and Bethany Grace Fox
Jason Arek Lane and Heather Danielle Randall
Dartagnan Romon Spencer and Shanita Lavone Price
Logan Joseph Burke and Moriah Ann Harris
Brian OKeith Jackson and Monica Renee Glasper
Andrew Lane Lansdale and Madelynn Baker
Joshua Paul Bailey and Jamie Lauren Francis
Dustin Howard Walters and Amy Marisa Druschke
Felix Ricardo Rabadan and Marisa Renee Rubio
Ryan Anderson Acres and Hailey Nicole Kennair
Scott Brandon Wagner and Madison Joanna Moore
Rodriguez Mario Armando Barrera and Maribel Panal Barcenas
Brittin Marc Stevens and Brittany Renee Beene
Nathaniel Lee Fitzgerald and Lexii Nicole Williams
Jonathan George Pankrez and Audra Lynn Bachstein
Sergio Alexis Urbina and Guadalupe Jasmin Montalvo
Rodolfo Wood Rodriguez III and Hailey Echo Jones
Brian James Alcorn and Shaina Gabrielle Hawkins
Ruri Alvarado and Angel Cheyanne Louise Loyd
Dakota Len Atteberry and Morgan Nicole Pleasant
Kevin Wayne Thomas and Melissa Lynn Warren
Caleb Andrew Runyan and Shyanne Marie Troxell
Christopher Dwayne Chalmers and Sandra George Bates