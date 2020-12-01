Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 16 to 20 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Garrett Spenser Stagner and Ceja Juana R. Lopez

Buddy Joe Harris and Whitney Morgan Crabtree

Caleb Christopher Tedford and Elizabeth Marrie Meyer

Bryan Carl Rector and Mary Debra Powers Darwish

Joseph Lamar Dews and Madeline Rose Goynes

Phillip Brandon Calcote and Kelley Rebecca Alexander

Colby Douglas Rosen and Erin Collen Fitzgerald

Leonard Curtis Jones and Sernomia Armani McCants

Yeltsin Robertson Deleon Gonzalez and Esteban Leticia Vasquez

Emmanuel Larmarqus Buchanan and Monica Eyvett Arthur

Salazar Rene Campos and Lucero Guadalupe Toribio

Hunter Osbourne Cook and Rachel Nicole Key

Rider Thomas Mendeke and Bethany Grace Fox

Jason Arek Lane and Heather Danielle Randall

Dartagnan Romon Spencer and Shanita Lavone Price

Logan Joseph Burke and Moriah Ann Harris

Brian OKeith Jackson and Monica Renee Glasper

Andrew Lane Lansdale and Madelynn Baker

Joshua Paul Bailey and Jamie Lauren Francis

Dustin Howard Walters and Amy Marisa Druschke

Felix Ricardo Rabadan and Marisa Renee Rubio

Ryan Anderson Acres and Hailey Nicole Kennair

Scott Brandon Wagner and Madison Joanna Moore

Rodriguez Mario Armando Barrera and Maribel Panal Barcenas

Brittin Marc Stevens and Brittany Renee Beene

Nathaniel Lee Fitzgerald and Lexii Nicole Williams

Jonathan George Pankrez and Audra Lynn Bachstein

Sergio Alexis Urbina and Guadalupe Jasmin Montalvo

Rodolfo Wood Rodriguez III and Hailey Echo Jones

Brian James Alcorn and Shaina Gabrielle Hawkins

Ruri Alvarado and Angel Cheyanne Louise Loyd

Dakota Len Atteberry and Morgan Nicole Pleasant

Kevin Wayne Thomas and Melissa Lynn Warren

Caleb Andrew Runyan and Shyanne Marie Troxell

Christopher Dwayne Chalmers and Sandra George Bates

