Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Blake Robert Overstreet and Kelsey Denise Kennedy

Valencia J. Inocente Avila and Tammy R. Zulueta

Gary Ladale Criston and Ivory Marie Wade

Logan Allen Burke and Kelsey Brooke Offutt

Jay Maxwell Townley and Johanna Pahola Romero Diaz

James Mackel Goodwin and Tiney Venesser Hunt

Jose Alfredo Soto Martinez and Karen Leticia Rea

Barry Wayne Tucker and Chevell Madden Dixon

Brent Michael Colclasure Taylor and Shanna Luann Selph

Ryan Wade Carthon and Dawona Michelle Lewis

Kyle Martin Southwell and Shanna Michaelle Holland

David Ray Crofford and Aamie Mishael Vickrey

Charles Edward Burge III and Destiny Riqueall Smith

Trefor Owen Gowing and Bailie Elizabeth Livingston

Logan Cole Davis and Alexis Cheyenne Lyons

