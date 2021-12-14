Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Blake Robert Overstreet and Kelsey Denise Kennedy
Valencia J. Inocente Avila and Tammy R. Zulueta
Gary Ladale Criston and Ivory Marie Wade
Logan Allen Burke and Kelsey Brooke Offutt
Jay Maxwell Townley and Johanna Pahola Romero Diaz
James Mackel Goodwin and Tiney Venesser Hunt
Jose Alfredo Soto Martinez and Karen Leticia Rea
Barry Wayne Tucker and Chevell Madden Dixon
Brent Michael Colclasure Taylor and Shanna Luann Selph
Ryan Wade Carthon and Dawona Michelle Lewis
Kyle Martin Southwell and Shanna Michaelle Holland
David Ray Crofford and Aamie Mishael Vickrey
Charles Edward Burge III and Destiny Riqueall Smith
Trefor Owen Gowing and Bailie Elizabeth Livingston
Logan Cole Davis and Alexis Cheyenne Lyons