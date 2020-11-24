Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 9 to 13 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Jose Burciaga and Stephany Jaqueline Campos
Grover Lee Walker and Marlita Newsome Thomas
Christopher Luis Bradshaw and Megan R. Sadler Bradshaw
Harold Johnson and Linda Gayle Kenney
Aaron Bret Thomas and Ashley Nicole Laurence
Chester D. Cunningham and Susan Bramblett Courbin
Ismael Roman Lopez and Ana Isabel Aguilar
Justin Alexander McPherson and Melissa Ann Brookshire
Matthew Benton McDaniel and Jennifer Louise Scoggin
Bailey Wade Emerson and Lindsay Michelle Allen
Reed Joseph Tompkins and Kaylee Sue Carton
Demetrius Montreal Williams and Empress-Rahsara Zair Wofford
Earl Wayne Williams Jr. and Brytyana Sharmayne Horton
Nicholas Dewayne Freeman and Kristin Nicole Wine
Karlos Tremayne Moore and Chantaye Loray Johnson
Zachary Aaron Miles and Ivette Nayeli Chavez-Pintor
Roberto B. Butos and Deisi Marleni Olivo Ruiz
John Kyle Cowan and Ruth Marie Tompkins
Christopher Michael Sucro and Sarah Janine Nguyen
Caleb John Gardner and Holly Noel Moore