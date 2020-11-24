Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 9 to 13 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Jose Burciaga and Stephany Jaqueline Campos

Grover Lee Walker and Marlita Newsome Thomas

Christopher Luis Bradshaw and Megan R. Sadler Bradshaw

Harold Johnson and Linda Gayle Kenney

Aaron Bret Thomas and Ashley Nicole Laurence

Chester D. Cunningham and Susan Bramblett Courbin

Ismael Roman Lopez and Ana Isabel Aguilar

Justin Alexander McPherson and Melissa Ann Brookshire

Matthew Benton McDaniel and Jennifer Louise Scoggin

Bailey Wade Emerson and Lindsay Michelle Allen

Reed Joseph Tompkins and Kaylee Sue Carton

Demetrius Montreal Williams and Empress-Rahsara Zair Wofford

Earl Wayne Williams Jr. and Brytyana Sharmayne Horton

Nicholas Dewayne Freeman and Kristin Nicole Wine

Karlos Tremayne Moore and Chantaye Loray Johnson

Zachary Aaron Miles and Ivette Nayeli Chavez-Pintor

Roberto B. Butos and Deisi Marleni Olivo Ruiz

John Kyle Cowan and Ruth Marie Tompkins

Christopher Michael Sucro and Sarah Janine Nguyen

Caleb John Gardner and Holly Noel Moore

