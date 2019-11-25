Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 11 to 15 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Zachary Alexander Akeroyd and Lauryn Kelly
Michael Richard Oatney and Katrina Lynn Hooks
Alejandro Rojas and Janie Lupita Romero
John Wallace Pinkerton and Hayden Rae Hodges
Mason Gary Sailors and Cheyenne McCall Smith
Michael Shea Daughtry and Taylor Annette Paroline
Amanda Christine Guin and Angela Marie Young
Roberto Vargas Valdez and Maria Y. Mendoza
Dominique Sinclair Fields and Maria L. Reyes
Jesse Robert Presley and Beatriz Lopez Amaro
David Michael Shelton and Whitney Elizabeth Andrews
Carl Jerome Roney III and Shayla Nicole Stevenson
Justin Randolph Priddy and Jacquelyn Elizabeth Brisset
James Lee Musser and Sandra Lea Nelms
Dillon Edward McFadin and Aundrea Marie Allen
John Robert North and Hailey Kay Pannell
James Lawrence Ratcliff IV and Maegan Michelle Baird
Americo G. Berrios and Carolyn Margarita Romero Yrobo
Lakeith Deleon Johnson and Ebonee Charmaine Nickole Richardson
Micah Lynn Satterwhite and Abigail Renae Cole