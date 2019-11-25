Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 11 to 15 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Zachary Alexander Akeroyd and Lauryn Kelly

Michael Richard Oatney and Katrina Lynn Hooks

Alejandro Rojas and Janie Lupita Romero

John Wallace Pinkerton and Hayden Rae Hodges

Mason Gary Sailors and Cheyenne McCall Smith

Michael Shea Daughtry and Taylor Annette Paroline

Amanda Christine Guin and Angela Marie Young

Roberto Vargas Valdez and Maria Y. Mendoza

Dominique Sinclair Fields and Maria L. Reyes

Jesse Robert Presley and Beatriz Lopez Amaro

David Michael Shelton and Whitney Elizabeth Andrews

Carl Jerome Roney III and Shayla Nicole Stevenson

Justin Randolph Priddy and Jacquelyn Elizabeth Brisset

James Lee Musser and Sandra Lea Nelms

Dillon Edward McFadin and Aundrea Marie Allen

John Robert North and Hailey Kay Pannell

James Lawrence Ratcliff IV and Maegan Michelle Baird

Americo G. Berrios and Carolyn Margarita Romero Yrobo

Lakeith Deleon Johnson and Ebonee Charmaine Nickole Richardson

Micah Lynn Satterwhite and Abigail Renae Cole

