Marriage licenses filed from Nov. 4 to 8 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Rafael Vega Canchola and Heather Renee Mathes
Kaleb Reece Dunahoe and Sarah Renee McDonald Hicks
Erick Estrada Castillo and Brenda Galvan Galvan
Israel Buendia Salinas and Julie Rae Godair
Ramiro Alfredo Loy and Mersadeez Lynn Abendroth
Daniel Norris Sharpless and Tam Thi Hoai Tran
Grover Cleveland Beal III and Ashley Diane Ramos
Caleb Daniel Dunn and Amber Nicole Fitzgerald
Steven Frank Stidham and Michelle Lynn Cole
Raymond Louis Alex Gonzales Jr. and Hailey Nicole Sims
Brett Knight Varnell and Linda Sue Lowe
Romax Alex Almeida and Kristi Renea Miley
Jose Paulo Gaona and Jessica Castillo Gauna
Richard Hughes Wilcox Jr. and Jesse Jane
Steve Clyde Raney and Lori Roden Griffith
Michael Patrick Quinn and Shawn Marie Jordan
Ramon Perez Lira and Karla Guadalupe Rangel Macias
Samitha Jo Woods and Elisa Lavonia Maldonado
Jon Paul Lelong and Katie Marie Parks
Forester Tate Nicks and Summer Anne McCarthy
Dylan Lee Baker and Ashley Nicole Renea Odum
Suanne Janette Doty and Jessica Lynn Simpson
Mathew Ray Maguire and Whitney Paige Grant
Lawrence Carter McCoy and Kenitra Mingnon Gillas
Brayden Lennox Adams and Taryn Elizabeth Wheeler
Thomas Dosson Stubblefield and Alexandria Danielle Klimkoski
Preston Eugene Beason and Hailey Michelle Hines
Danarlyn Jahrod Key and Varindea Rochelle Hendrix
Frances Ann Pirtle and Kaitlin Marie Webster
Adrian Delynn Williams and Vernell Jeannean Allen