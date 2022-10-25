Marriage licenses filed from October 10 to 14 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Alfred Flores Nunez and Bianca Ceballos
Gilberto Escobedo and Lilia Azucena Gomez Cano
Kenneth A. Ziegelbauer and Stephanie Danielle Graham
Emmanuel Thomas Veresoni and Tiane Faafofoga Saumanuia Dodd
Juan Manuel Martinez and Cabrales Olga Reza
Billy Jay McCoy and Megan Nicole Washburn
Warren Parker Price and Lacey Jo Busby
Michael Lee Mitchell and Iris Esther Villarreal
Chad Lee Smith and Felicia Kay Bledsoe
Edgar Manuel Ontiveros Diaz and Michel Rubi Morales De La Paz
James Anderson Gibson III and Stephany Jordan Hunt
Ryan Jeffry Oyler and Caitlin Nicole Ross
Jimmy Lamar Giddings and Thelma Lean Mumphrey
Wesley Robert Burch and Ashley Anne Brashear
Danny Roy Hampton Jr. and Delilie Lagail Milton
Trent Colby Sikes and Crystal Munden George
Levi Dale Houston and Stephanie Louise Paro
Jacob Cole Francis and Meagan Nicole Bourgeois
Angie Rose Alexander and Cynthia Maria Hendrix
Hector Manuel Campos Anguiano and Evelia Cedillo Vazquez
Andrew Dean Douglas Hodson and Ashley Elizabeth Buster
Luz Herendira Gomez and Sharon Marlene Adame
Jeremy Don Kelley and Heather Michelle Oliver
Ruben M. Salgado and Santana Dulce B. Rivera
James Adam Hays and Donna Rene Miller
Jose Ernesto Velez Santana and Mary Elena Villagomez