Marriage licenses filed from October 10 to 14 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Alfred Flores Nunez and Bianca Ceballos

Gilberto Escobedo and Lilia Azucena Gomez Cano

Kenneth A. Ziegelbauer and Stephanie Danielle Graham

Emmanuel Thomas Veresoni and Tiane Faafofoga Saumanuia Dodd

Juan Manuel Martinez and Cabrales Olga Reza

Billy Jay McCoy and Megan Nicole Washburn

Warren Parker Price and Lacey Jo Busby

Michael Lee Mitchell and Iris Esther Villarreal

Chad Lee Smith and Felicia Kay Bledsoe

Edgar Manuel Ontiveros Diaz and Michel Rubi Morales De La Paz

James Anderson Gibson III and Stephany Jordan Hunt

Ryan Jeffry Oyler and Caitlin Nicole Ross

Jimmy Lamar Giddings and Thelma Lean Mumphrey

Wesley Robert Burch and Ashley Anne Brashear

Danny Roy Hampton Jr. and Delilie Lagail Milton

Trent Colby Sikes and Crystal Munden George

Levi Dale Houston and Stephanie Louise Paro

Jacob Cole Francis and Meagan Nicole Bourgeois

Angie Rose Alexander and Cynthia Maria Hendrix

Hector Manuel Campos Anguiano and Evelia Cedillo Vazquez

Andrew Dean Douglas Hodson and Ashley Elizabeth Buster

Luz Herendira Gomez and Sharon Marlene Adame

Jeremy Don Kelley and Heather Michelle Oliver

Ruben M. Salgado and Santana Dulce B. Rivera

James Adam Hays and Donna Rene Miller

Jose Ernesto Velez Santana and Mary Elena Villagomez

