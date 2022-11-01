Marriage licenses filed from October 17 to 21 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Zora Derrell Edney and Katalina Yimer Hasen
Colton Tate Duncan and Dasia Micaala Jo Foster
Mitchell Stephen Howie and Keri Lee Keenon
Jose Humberto Ramirez Guerrero and Ana Bertha Torres Salinas
Chandler David Gordy and Bailey Ann Baustert
Sebastian Stacy Sapp and Brandie Cheyenne Dodson
Diego Jayden Roque and Gabrielle Deann Foster
Shane Alan Hall and Bridgette Arlyene Mask
David Ezequiel Olvera and Sierra Ayanna Vila
Cel Jericho Balangue Corpuz and Clarissa Montette Tanuyan
Joseph Scott Juarez and Lexus Rene Barron
Steven Robert Blassingame and Harleigh Rose Belt
Christopher Stone Hurley and Tochie Kathleen Benard
Salomon Martin Lira and Elypsis Marie Burns
Murillo Martin Murillo and Maria Magdalena Zermeno
Stephen Ray Lawrence and Tracy Haynes Steinhauser
Mason Elisha King and Solomua Julie Tavita
James Edgar Nolan Jr. and Sharon Jolene Howie
Dereck Ray Bible and Sarah Melissa Collins
Jerry Ralph McGovney and Kathy Elvin Coe
Avala Yurizito Lerrak Valer and Deborah Lynne Percle
Franklin Willard Forman and Chloe Elizabeth Garza Morrow
Mason Wade English and Jamie Lea Aguilera
Narcio Alexis Amaro and Ruby Ramos
Kyle David Thompson and Katie Nicole Costello
Johnny Joe Rodriguez and Claudia Dino Rodriguez
Darin Marshall Vaughn and Jeana Jules Speed
Robert Houston Brooks and Courtney Brianne Helsley
Brandon Paul Cook and Kyla Dayton Weeks
Kolton Lane Moore and Mary Virginia Russell
James Robert Broyles Jr. and Grace Anne Harrison