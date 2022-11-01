Marriage licenses filed from October 17 to 21 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Zora Derrell Edney and Katalina Yimer Hasen

Colton Tate Duncan and Dasia Micaala Jo Foster

Mitchell Stephen Howie and Keri Lee Keenon

Jose Humberto Ramirez Guerrero and Ana Bertha Torres Salinas

Chandler David Gordy and Bailey Ann Baustert

Sebastian Stacy Sapp and Brandie Cheyenne Dodson

Diego Jayden Roque and Gabrielle Deann Foster

Shane Alan Hall and Bridgette Arlyene Mask

David Ezequiel Olvera and Sierra Ayanna Vila

Cel Jericho Balangue Corpuz and Clarissa Montette Tanuyan

Joseph Scott Juarez and Lexus Rene Barron

Steven Robert Blassingame and Harleigh Rose Belt

Christopher Stone Hurley and Tochie Kathleen Benard

Salomon Martin Lira and Elypsis Marie Burns

Murillo Martin Murillo and Maria Magdalena Zermeno

Stephen Ray Lawrence and Tracy Haynes Steinhauser

Mason Elisha King and Solomua Julie Tavita

James Edgar Nolan Jr. and Sharon Jolene Howie

Dereck Ray Bible and Sarah Melissa Collins

Jerry Ralph McGovney and Kathy Elvin Coe

Avala Yurizito Lerrak Valer and Deborah Lynne Percle

Franklin Willard Forman and Chloe Elizabeth Garza Morrow

Mason Wade English and Jamie Lea Aguilera

Narcio Alexis Amaro and Ruby Ramos

Kyle David Thompson and Katie Nicole Costello

Johnny Joe Rodriguez and Claudia Dino Rodriguez

Darin Marshall Vaughn and Jeana Jules Speed

Robert Houston Brooks and Courtney Brianne Helsley

Brandon Paul Cook and Kyla Dayton Weeks

Kolton Lane Moore and Mary Virginia Russell

James Robert Broyles Jr. and Grace Anne Harrison

