Marriage licenses filed from Oct. 18 to 22 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Christian Riley Fish and Marissa Faith Conner
Christopher Wade Pleasant and Natasha Shari Taylor
William Alfred Pipes and Sherry Lynn McClelland
Austin Reed Ketchum and Brittney Storm Haltom
Tracy Wayne Freeman and Donna Gay Robinson Hutto
Brian James Charron and Maegan Leigh Knotts
Justin Drake Stroman and Sabrina Nichole Oden
Timmy Robinson and Marcenia Lagail Tolbert
Richard Wayne Hill II and Brittany Anne Allen
Dubus Assefaw Berhe and Betiel Ghirmay
Jay Derek Howell and Kiera Faith Sellers
Larry Miguel Espiricueta and Monica Aguilar Ramirez
Matthew Joseph Casey and Jordan Arleen Smith
Mark Duane Shadowens and Dawn Renee Mangum
Phillip Deray Verratti and Shelbi Rae Jacobs
Caleb Thomas Hooten and Paige Dawn Underwood
Kenneth Allen Maxwell and Ethel Lou West
John Sterling Turner and Alexandra Grace Craig
Stefan Armand Luster and Tatyana Nicole Howard
Kevin Alberto Hernandez Calderon and Karla Amaya
Cody Lee Woods and Angelica Denise McReynolds
Dustin Ty Burdeshaw and Lawayna Lynn Burdeshaw
Hugo Emanuel Castaneda and Victoria Delores Torres
Anthony Francis Blasko and Aubrey Skye Bolduc-Kottmeier
Joshua Wayne McDonald and Amanda Field Owens