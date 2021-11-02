Marriage licenses filed from Oct. 18 to 22 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Christian Riley Fish and Marissa Faith Conner

Christopher Wade Pleasant and Natasha Shari Taylor

William Alfred Pipes and Sherry Lynn McClelland

Austin Reed Ketchum and Brittney Storm Haltom

Tracy Wayne Freeman and Donna Gay Robinson Hutto

Brian James Charron and Maegan Leigh Knotts

Justin Drake Stroman and Sabrina Nichole Oden

Timmy Robinson and Marcenia Lagail Tolbert

Richard Wayne Hill II and Brittany Anne Allen

Dubus Assefaw Berhe and Betiel Ghirmay

Jay Derek Howell and Kiera Faith Sellers

Larry Miguel Espiricueta and Monica Aguilar Ramirez

Matthew Joseph Casey and Jordan Arleen Smith

Mark Duane Shadowens and Dawn Renee Mangum

Phillip Deray Verratti and Shelbi Rae Jacobs

Caleb Thomas Hooten and Paige Dawn Underwood

Kenneth Allen Maxwell and Ethel Lou West

John Sterling Turner and Alexandra Grace Craig

Stefan Armand Luster and Tatyana Nicole Howard

Kevin Alberto Hernandez Calderon and Karla Amaya

Cody Lee Woods and Angelica Denise McReynolds

Dustin Ty Burdeshaw and Lawayna Lynn Burdeshaw

Hugo Emanuel Castaneda and Victoria Delores Torres

Anthony Francis Blasko and Aubrey Skye Bolduc-Kottmeier

Joshua Wayne McDonald and Amanda Field Owens

