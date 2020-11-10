Marriage licenses filed from Oct. 26 to 30 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Matthew Lee Robinson and Miriam Araceli Navarro
Francisco Arturo Benavides Alva and Carmen Melissa Martinez
Jerry Austin Robb and Cara Elisabeth Davis
Jason Bartley Lanier and Staci Lynn Richardson
Christopher Brady Smith and Amanda Ann Fuller
Brandon Mitch Lange and Kendal Paige Sands
Adrian Alfredo Antuna Rodriguez and Natali Sanchez Ocampo
Aaron Keith Hinkson and Lauren Nicole Cashion
Keaton Cramer Lee Abbott and Meghan Elizabeth Guevara
Alec Nicholas Meyer and Shelby Lynn Rauch
Bartholomew Musashi Bell and Keridian Kiel Hargrove
Christopher Wayne Brewer and Kitsy Ruth Squier
Ricardo Torres Sanchez and Angela Miguel Gutierrez Gonzalez
Tyler Austin Morgan and Kaylee Marcella Loeza
Arthur Alan Johnson and Dessilyn Donn Watson
Albert Billie Teel and Amber Diane Thomas
Jose Jaime Aciano Rodriguez and Thalia Marlacias Castro
Darius Derail Gordon and Claudia Ibette Flores
Gerardo Rafael Barrera and Monique Nichole Carrillo
Paul Lawrance Jackson and Carolyn Bradley Phillips
Eric Baldazo and Rachel Lynne Allen
Corey Dewayne Vineyard and April Kelly Moore
Rex Lowell Alford and Ashley Nichole Sparks
Justin Harley Hudson and Rachel Deanne McFarlin
Scottie Dewayne Durden and Nahshea Dawkins Johnson
Dustin James Carpenter and Melody Ann Adams
James Henry Hagood and Gina Robertson Tarvin
Toby Daniel Polman and Gina Dawn Mundt
Cody Ray Byrd and Keri Nichole Martin
Antwone Dewayne Richardson and Kimberly Nicole Sallee
Brendon Scott Mayhall and Holly Rebekah Brasher