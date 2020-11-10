Marriage licenses filed from Oct. 26 to 30 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Matthew Lee Robinson and Miriam Araceli Navarro

Francisco Arturo Benavides Alva and Carmen Melissa Martinez

Jerry Austin Robb and Cara Elisabeth Davis

Jason Bartley Lanier and Staci Lynn Richardson

Christopher Brady Smith and Amanda Ann Fuller

Brandon Mitch Lange and Kendal Paige Sands

Adrian Alfredo Antuna Rodriguez and Natali Sanchez Ocampo

Aaron Keith Hinkson and Lauren Nicole Cashion

Keaton Cramer Lee Abbott and Meghan Elizabeth Guevara

Alec Nicholas Meyer and Shelby Lynn Rauch

Bartholomew Musashi Bell and Keridian Kiel Hargrove

Christopher Wayne Brewer and Kitsy Ruth Squier

Ricardo Torres Sanchez and Angela Miguel Gutierrez Gonzalez

Tyler Austin Morgan and Kaylee Marcella Loeza

Arthur Alan Johnson and Dessilyn Donn Watson

Albert Billie Teel and Amber Diane Thomas

Jose Jaime Aciano Rodriguez and Thalia Marlacias Castro

Darius Derail Gordon and Claudia Ibette Flores

Gerardo Rafael Barrera and Monique Nichole Carrillo

Paul Lawrance Jackson and Carolyn Bradley Phillips

Eric Baldazo and Rachel Lynne Allen

Corey Dewayne Vineyard and April Kelly Moore

Rex Lowell Alford and Ashley Nichole Sparks

Justin Harley Hudson and Rachel Deanne McFarlin

Scottie Dewayne Durden and Nahshea Dawkins Johnson

Dustin James Carpenter and Melody Ann Adams

James Henry Hagood and Gina Robertson Tarvin

Toby Daniel Polman and Gina Dawn Mundt

Cody Ray Byrd and Keri Nichole Martin

Antwone Dewayne Richardson and Kimberly Nicole Sallee

Brendon Scott Mayhall and Holly Rebekah Brasher

