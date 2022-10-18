Marriage licenses filed Oct. 3 through 7 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Christy Ellen Gipson and Shawnee Ann Peters Reaves
Patrick Monrice Blanton and Pamela Demetria Jackson
Robert Chance Denmon Lewis and Megan Lena Clifton
Isaiah Layne Benton and Shelbi Lynn Bond
Warzell Baker and Sander Karl McGee
Kevin Neal Graves and Lina Marie Clark
Kason Todd Newman and Kaycee Leigh Parker
Brian Adam Forbus and Jessica Michelle Tinsley
Caleb Adam Doyle and Maria Yurilvia Flores Ramirez
Justin Paul Moody and KeNesha Victoria Coleman
Dyvortriq Jhutrai Dixon and Pamela Denise Benjamin
Gwenda Lynn McElroy and Jo Lynette Adams
Emerson Angcon Diez and Tanya Danielle Whitaker
John Daniel McBroom and Kasandra Sue Spencer
Jeffery Scott Nance and Nicole Lynn Bowers
Corey James McCarty and McKenzie Jane Hager
Jacob Ryley Oney and Hailee Shyanne Hollan
William Troy McCullough and Katy Michelle Vaughn
Erik Guadalupe Perez and Olivia Dawn Santos
Benjamin James Bockrath and McKenzie Sue Collins
Brandon Gabriel Bryant and Kayla Marie Wileman
Hunter Lee Conner and Delaney Robin Reilly
Michael Taylor Morrow and Alexis Nicole Watkins
Brady Ross Martin and Kassandra Lynne Anderson
Trosper Willie and Amanda Lashon Cato
Dennis Ray Lawson and Brenda Kaye Lawson
Zackery Allen Prewitt and Haylee Shyann Watson
Aaron Joseph Dangel and Hannah Marie Grubbs
Daniel Alan Burroughs and Kristin Lee Koonce
Joshua Brian Spedowski and Katherine Kay Ann Doerge
Justin Kyle Langley and Maegan Michelle Baird
Joseph Ray Caster and Jennifer Marie Holt
Alexander S. Pickett and Biridiana Elizabeth Bernal Valdez
Doyle Wayne Reaves and Latiffany Samon Soria
Austin Skyler Ormes and McKayla Renee Caldwell
Mateo Damian Delacruz and Alexis Dominick Carruth
Dalten William Jay and Elizabeth Catherine Bates
John Lafayette Jones Jr. and Kayla Rose Renfro
Norman Andrew Smith and Amber Joy Thoreson
Albert Alexander Wiggins and Victoria Alexis Savage