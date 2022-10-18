Marriage licenses filed Oct. 3 through 7 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Christy Ellen Gipson and Shawnee Ann Peters Reaves

Patrick Monrice Blanton and Pamela Demetria Jackson

Robert Chance Denmon Lewis and Megan Lena Clifton

Isaiah Layne Benton and Shelbi Lynn Bond

Warzell Baker and Sander Karl McGee

Kevin Neal Graves and Lina Marie Clark

Kason Todd Newman and Kaycee Leigh Parker

Brian Adam Forbus and Jessica Michelle Tinsley

Caleb Adam Doyle and Maria Yurilvia Flores Ramirez

Justin Paul Moody and KeNesha Victoria Coleman

Dyvortriq Jhutrai Dixon and Pamela Denise Benjamin

Gwenda Lynn McElroy and Jo Lynette Adams

Emerson Angcon Diez and Tanya Danielle Whitaker

John Daniel McBroom and Kasandra Sue Spencer

Jeffery Scott Nance and Nicole Lynn Bowers

Corey James McCarty and McKenzie Jane Hager

Jacob Ryley Oney and Hailee Shyanne Hollan

William Troy McCullough and Katy Michelle Vaughn

Erik Guadalupe Perez and Olivia Dawn Santos

Benjamin James Bockrath and McKenzie Sue Collins

Brandon Gabriel Bryant and Kayla Marie Wileman

Hunter Lee Conner and Delaney Robin Reilly

Michael Taylor Morrow and Alexis Nicole Watkins

Brady Ross Martin and Kassandra Lynne Anderson

Trosper Willie and Amanda Lashon Cato

Dennis Ray Lawson and Brenda Kaye Lawson

Zackery Allen Prewitt and Haylee Shyann Watson

Aaron Joseph Dangel and Hannah Marie Grubbs

Daniel Alan Burroughs and Kristin Lee Koonce

Joshua Brian Spedowski and Katherine Kay Ann Doerge

Justin Kyle Langley and Maegan Michelle Baird

Joseph Ray Caster and Jennifer Marie Holt

Alexander S. Pickett and Biridiana Elizabeth Bernal Valdez

Doyle Wayne Reaves and Latiffany Samon Soria

Austin Skyler Ormes and McKayla Renee Caldwell

Mateo Damian Delacruz and Alexis Dominick Carruth

Dalten William Jay and Elizabeth Catherine Bates

John Lafayette Jones Jr. and Kayla Rose Renfro

Norman Andrew Smith and Amber Joy Thoreson

Albert Alexander Wiggins and Victoria Alexis Savage

