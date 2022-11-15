Marriage licenses filed from October 31 to Nov. 4 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Blake Von Lee and Allison Kristi Brewer

Kevin Grant Tornberg and Taylor Renee Bellotte

Tara Michelle Adams and Jessika Mae Szymarek

Marcus Eugene Pennington and Anna Marie Viramontes

Juan Antonio De Leon Rosales and Lexandra Marie Cerda

Gerald Eugene Smith and Tonya Gail Adkins

Bradley James Dawson and Samantha Renee Sanchez

Clifton De Shawn Davis Jr. and Tamaroe Denise Hayes

Albert Alsinus Knox Jr. and Debra Commons Chapman

Jeffrey Daniel Costlow and Holly Joy Prekker

Lester Brown Jr. and Rita Dawn White

Jose Guadalupe Vanegas Martinez and Brenda Cedillo Espinoza

Daniel Adam Wilsted and Christa Michelle Wood Hargett

Jonathan Michael Colteaux and Jackeline Aleman

Recommended for You


Tags