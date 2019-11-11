Marriage licenses filed from Oct. 28 to Nov. 1 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Joshua Charles Britnell and Carrie Anne Sparks

Norman Clifford Hawes and Shirley Jean Glover

Jon Andre Williams and Cheryl Cryer

Johnny Ray Goode and Shelby Lynne Kent

Isaiah Jaquaveon Lanier and Asada Khalan Lloyd

Joel Seth Watson and Abbey Layne Gideon

Brandon Keith Harris and Mollie Kathleen Jarvis

Philip Brady McFarlin and Melissa Palencia Ramirez

Robert Glenn Lowery and Jessica Gail Smith

Zackary Ryan McGuire and Baylee Nicole Leach

Andrew Jackson Frazier and Diamond Skye Cross

Correy Harold Hemphill and Leslie Diane Hunt

Andrew Joshua Green and Monica Altamirano Sanchez

Chris Sidney Shelton and Randi Renee Smith

Enrique Rodriguez and Perla Maria Castaneda Calderon

Caleb Dee Williamson and Katelyn Michelle Carr

Randall Keith Russell and Jamie Lou Atkinson

Pablo Licona Galindo and Monica Maria Smith

Rodrigo Castillo Banda and Elizabeth Aguilar Guzman

David Paul Broach and Rachael Denise Thornburgh

Terrence Lamont Turner and Charlotte Nicole Johnson

Kelly Denise Royce and Ashlen Dawn Marshall

