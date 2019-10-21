Marriage licenses filed from Oct. 7 to 11 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Kenneth William Kretzinger III and Jennifer Nicole Schuck

Aundra Mashone Neal and Katrina Guzman Torres

Cody Taylor Bryant and Itzayana Salgado Flores

Vernon Lee West and Karen Dee Cook

Jacob Scott Lee and Brianna Angelique Taylor

Zachary James Atkinson and Kaela Maurine Bundrick

Titus Riggle Douglas and Norma Alicia Moreno

Brady Wayne Beveridge and Breanna Lavon Williams

Frederick Earl Flowers and Yolanda Brown Carroll

Jeffrey William Snyder and Angela Yvette Buchanan

Joshua Troy Vick and Melissa Irene Evans

William Louis Barnett and Donna Noland Bradley

Eric Santos Espinoza and Claudia Elena Varela

Trev Franklin Thompson and Kami Marie Fountain

Rusty Glenn Collier and Mallory Layne Born

Dakota Clayton Roberts and Grace Kathleen Carroll

Aaron Dean Sullivan and Julie Renee Ray

Dereck James Frost and Brittany Paige Earnhardt

Sean Dylan Graham and Caitlin Melissa Alverson

Taten Chad Bussey and Dana Michelle Asay

Harold Chris Brimmer and Rachelle Regina Ward

Miguel Gasca and Adriana S. Matias

Timothy Robert Hennessy and Danielle Elizabeth Stephenson

Michael Kael Bostick and Christi Anna Collier

Mark Anthony Deishler-Deleon and Raven Danielle Fleming

Scott Allen Self and Danielle Shaw Conley

Diego Antonio Gonzalez Rodriguez and Maria Yanet Barrera

Johnathan Paul Alexander and Courtney Nicole Bearden

Roberto Munoz Montes de Oca and Aurelia Lopez Huerta

James Matthew Heath and Megan Elizabeth Dove

