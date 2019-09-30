Marriage licenses filed from Sep. 16 to 20 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Sean Everette Gaddis and Kristen Faith Earle

Dustin Lee Love and Melinda Jane McIntosh

Lucas Ty Campbell and Mariah Nicole Harris

Robert W. Holder II and Brenda Lozano Cerda

Justin Lane Morrison and Kathryn Claire Easley

Dustin Raymond Summers and Julia Nicole Corley

Kerry Anthony Harnage and Tyerria Rashawn

David Lee Chustz and Ashley Kaylyn Trujillo

Jeramy Don Bridges and Jessica Jeanne Wheeler

Davante Terrell Smith and Annie Marie Odum

Nathan Chase Rodgers and Shanna Lynn Smith

Nicholas Douglas McIntosh and Stephanie Alyne Rivera

Terrell Javon Causey and Tamra Lea Haughey

Devin E. Stevens and Carla Renae Powell

Henry Maurice Davis Jr. and Linda Grenier Reising

Jose Missael Lara Torres and Stephanie Mayo Moreno

Damon Kyle Blanton and Marnita Lee Barrington

Zachary Alexander Compton and Alora Portia McDaniel

Jose Vargas and Alyssa Breanne Kennard

Nathan Garrett Biemer and Sharron Haley Pittman

Cody Lynn Marsh and Diane Angcon Diez

Dustin Chase Monts and Katie Renee Smith

Austin Miguel Lopez and Kelsey Katelyn Weir

Nathan Jaden Ferguson and Ashley Josephine Dominguez

Cameron Wayne Howell and Montana Leeann Thompson

Colton Warren Marr and Jodie Nichole Marr

Christopher McKee and Marquita Sirshell Whitaker

Carlos Eduardo Anguiano Campos and Sandy G. Rico Ramirez

Kelvin Rastine Jackson and Tonia Ayers Alex

Alicio Solis Briones and Ema Perez Rodriguez

Evan Christopher Hill and Emilee Brooke Fowler

Jason Wesley Day and Cathlein Marie Garrett

Breon Demon Ector and Keyonna Gabrielle Levingston

Kevin Lamar Henry and Raven Denise Brantley

Jose Concepcion Alderete and Blanca Estela Diaz Ramirez

Kole Wilson Touchstone and Demi Dee Ann Hunt

Tags