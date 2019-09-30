Marriage licenses filed from Sep. 16 to 20 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Sean Everette Gaddis and Kristen Faith Earle
Dustin Lee Love and Melinda Jane McIntosh
Lucas Ty Campbell and Mariah Nicole Harris
Robert W. Holder II and Brenda Lozano Cerda
Justin Lane Morrison and Kathryn Claire Easley
Dustin Raymond Summers and Julia Nicole Corley
Kerry Anthony Harnage and Tyerria Rashawn
David Lee Chustz and Ashley Kaylyn Trujillo
Jeramy Don Bridges and Jessica Jeanne Wheeler
Davante Terrell Smith and Annie Marie Odum
Nathan Chase Rodgers and Shanna Lynn Smith
Nicholas Douglas McIntosh and Stephanie Alyne Rivera
Terrell Javon Causey and Tamra Lea Haughey
Devin E. Stevens and Carla Renae Powell
Henry Maurice Davis Jr. and Linda Grenier Reising
Jose Missael Lara Torres and Stephanie Mayo Moreno
Damon Kyle Blanton and Marnita Lee Barrington
Zachary Alexander Compton and Alora Portia McDaniel
Jose Vargas and Alyssa Breanne Kennard
Nathan Garrett Biemer and Sharron Haley Pittman
Cody Lynn Marsh and Diane Angcon Diez
Dustin Chase Monts and Katie Renee Smith
Austin Miguel Lopez and Kelsey Katelyn Weir
Nathan Jaden Ferguson and Ashley Josephine Dominguez
Cameron Wayne Howell and Montana Leeann Thompson
Colton Warren Marr and Jodie Nichole Marr
Christopher McKee and Marquita Sirshell Whitaker
Carlos Eduardo Anguiano Campos and Sandy G. Rico Ramirez
Kelvin Rastine Jackson and Tonia Ayers Alex
Alicio Solis Briones and Ema Perez Rodriguez
Evan Christopher Hill and Emilee Brooke Fowler
Jason Wesley Day and Cathlein Marie Garrett
Breon Demon Ector and Keyonna Gabrielle Levingston
Kevin Lamar Henry and Raven Denise Brantley
Jose Concepcion Alderete and Blanca Estela Diaz Ramirez
Kole Wilson Touchstone and Demi Dee Ann Hunt