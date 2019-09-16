Marriage licenses filed from Sep. 2 to 6 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Jose Luis Castro Ochoa and Lucia Isabel Mendez Gomez
Danny Cole Gullatt and Alexis Bryanne Ray
Raymond Douglas Jones Jr. and Tobbie Rae Howsmon
Joseph Lynn Kopelow and Erica Renee Maring
Dewond Lee Robinson and Carneshia Quineshae Tatum
Tony Naranjo Chavez and Aremy Lizbeth Espinoza
Norman Dean Walker and Wynter Tashara Dunn
Joseph Raymond Jameson and Katherine Marie Ball
Zachary Maurice Goodloe and Monika Pleikyte
Chester Dee Jones III and Nyah Li Walker
Stephen Blake Charlson and Taylor Nicole Mars
Ricardo Verdin and Mayra Ugalde Vazquez
Sean William Brown and Christy Aline Camp
Matthew Cole Ashby and Alexa Claire Crosby
Brent Michael Johnston and Miriam Renee Gonzalez
Danny Lee Beets and Brittnee Sherree Main
Stephen Royce Kitchings Jr. and Kevin Curtis Cline
Johnathan Mathew Berry and Christina Skye Hancock
Steven Jacob Frazier and Sarah Marie Loyd
John Wright Manley Jr. and Simone Bernadett Hennings
Joshua Lynn Rowe and Mary Katherine Myers
Alessandro Galeazzi Giuliano and Amber Jordan Flannery
Mason Tyler Wright and Stormie Meadow Griffith
Steve Allen Hood and Ericka Durine Frazier