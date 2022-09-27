Marriage licenses filed Sept. 12-16 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Jakob Luke Fisk and Faith Ann Hines
Orona Abraham Acevedo and Savannah Lee Denison
Shelby Wayne Harper and Lois Chelf Cuzick
John Benjamin Woolley and Taylor Marie Tumlinson
Preston Carl Branch and Asheleigh Kay Akers
Dennis Dean Davis and Haley Ann Oller
Ramon De Jesus Miramontes and Jesica Araceli Aranda Esquivel
Lamario Demond Harris and Ebony Monika Thompson
Travis Wade Prior and Jaime Renae Lowe
Aparicio Alejandro Marquez and Jacqueline Estevez Perez
Shay Brandon Robert Honore and Christina Michelle Johnson
Gideon Altus Koegelenberg and Raney Shay Mixon
Cody Joe Hester and Elysia Marie Neris
David Keith Woods and Stacy Dee Reyno
Justin Keith Godlock and Quatashila Keiontria Kelly
Christopher Torres and Mary Kathryn Mann
Joshua Earl Bumpas and Karli Nicole Hubbert
Jesus Antonio Molina and Graciano Maria Muniz
Joshua Aaron Hardy and Rachel Michelle Barr
Robby Lee Wilson and Ronda Gale Roberts
Andrew Abella Rodriguez and Tammie Lynn Bergman
Allen Wayne Biggs and Chrystan Mercedes Page
Matthew Graham Dawson and Jeana Lynn Zackary
Donavon James Webb and Marissa Ann Layfield
Josiah Thomas Hoskins and Kristal Janet Loredo