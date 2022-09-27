Marriage licenses filed Sept. 12-16 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Jakob Luke Fisk and Faith Ann Hines

Orona Abraham Acevedo and Savannah Lee Denison

Shelby Wayne Harper and Lois Chelf Cuzick

John Benjamin Woolley and Taylor Marie Tumlinson

Preston Carl Branch and Asheleigh Kay Akers

Dennis Dean Davis and Haley Ann Oller

Ramon De Jesus Miramontes and Jesica Araceli Aranda Esquivel

Lamario Demond Harris and Ebony Monika Thompson

Travis Wade Prior and Jaime Renae Lowe

Aparicio Alejandro Marquez and Jacqueline Estevez Perez

Shay Brandon Robert Honore and Christina Michelle Johnson

Gideon Altus Koegelenberg and Raney Shay Mixon

Cody Joe Hester and Elysia Marie Neris

David Keith Woods and Stacy Dee Reyno

Justin Keith Godlock and Quatashila Keiontria Kelly

Christopher Torres and Mary Kathryn Mann

Joshua Earl Bumpas and Karli Nicole Hubbert

Jesus Antonio Molina and Graciano Maria Muniz

Joshua Aaron Hardy and Rachel Michelle Barr

Robby Lee Wilson and Ronda Gale Roberts

Andrew Abella Rodriguez and Tammie Lynn Bergman

Allen Wayne Biggs and Chrystan Mercedes Page

Matthew Graham Dawson and Jeana Lynn Zackary

Donavon James Webb and Marissa Ann Layfield

Josiah Thomas Hoskins and Kristal Janet Loredo

Recommended for You


Tags