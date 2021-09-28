Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Samuel James Worrell and Taylor Faith Boozier

Chase Samuel Reeves and Kaylie Nicole Robbins

Wyatt Alexander Zur and Emily Guadalupe Hernandez

Jay Ravi Dayaram and Poonam Mahesh Patel

Karlee Mae Hall and Aneshia Marie Powell

Kenneth Roy Turner Jr. and Jazavia Keosha Anthony

Bryan Lamar Daniels and Tearra Monique Wilson

Richard Edward Comer and Chelsea Lee Tucker

Trevor Scott Johnston and Roxy Ann Wooldridge

Nelson Pina and Janet Garcia

Christian James Munnerlyn and Caitlyn McKenzie Pruitt

Devin Lynn Jackson and Taylor Raye Tramel

Jose R. Ortiz and Rachel Esquivel Whitfield

Clayton Miles Palmer and Alyssa Taylor Smith

Jose Alberto Gonzalez and Alejandra Coronado Herrera

Vincente Antonio Galindo and Sara Honore

Christopher Wayne Arden and Ashlee Nicole Hart

Cody Taylor Knight and Neva Gabrina Garcia

Zachary Logan Richardson and Jordyn Marie Stewart

Alexander Niko Marks and Kristin Carlyne Urby

Steve Edward Head and Takesha Dionne Chandler

Justin Michael Jenkins and Emily Eileen Palmer

Dante Rashaad Byerly and Glory Dawn Harwick

Christopher Marc Neff and Kelly Camille Morris

Quentin Reece Harston and Brittney Michelle Schroeder

