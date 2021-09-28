Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 13 to Sept. 17 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Samuel James Worrell and Taylor Faith Boozier
Chase Samuel Reeves and Kaylie Nicole Robbins
Wyatt Alexander Zur and Emily Guadalupe Hernandez
Jay Ravi Dayaram and Poonam Mahesh Patel
Karlee Mae Hall and Aneshia Marie Powell
Kenneth Roy Turner Jr. and Jazavia Keosha Anthony
Bryan Lamar Daniels and Tearra Monique Wilson
Richard Edward Comer and Chelsea Lee Tucker
Trevor Scott Johnston and Roxy Ann Wooldridge
Nelson Pina and Janet Garcia
Christian James Munnerlyn and Caitlyn McKenzie Pruitt
Devin Lynn Jackson and Taylor Raye Tramel
Jose R. Ortiz and Rachel Esquivel Whitfield
Clayton Miles Palmer and Alyssa Taylor Smith
Jose Alberto Gonzalez and Alejandra Coronado Herrera
Vincente Antonio Galindo and Sara Honore
Christopher Wayne Arden and Ashlee Nicole Hart
Cody Taylor Knight and Neva Gabrina Garcia
Zachary Logan Richardson and Jordyn Marie Stewart
Alexander Niko Marks and Kristin Carlyne Urby
Steve Edward Head and Takesha Dionne Chandler
Justin Michael Jenkins and Emily Eileen Palmer
Dante Rashaad Byerly and Glory Dawn Harwick
Christopher Marc Neff and Kelly Camille Morris
Quentin Reece Harston and Brittney Michelle Schroeder