Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 14 to 18 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Michael Dean Russell and Cindy Nelson Sloan

James Wyatt Jr. and Ramona Evette Blalock

Rashard Lamont Bradley and Terriona Chamell Wheeler

Ryan Alan Washburn and Amber Marie Rozell

Riley Dean Mefford and Colbrell Paulett Linton

Daxton Lee Davis and Hannah Colleen Murray

Kyle David Oney and Bridgit Henley Carlisle

Logan Taylor Cook and Kaitlyn Denise Garrett

Enrique Jesus Delafuente and Teya Danielle Jordan

Justine Lynn Wright and Elizabeth Haley Bludworth

Lane Scott Newton and Kaylee Brooke Griffin

Philip Wayne Calhoun and Misti Jane Edwards

Christopher Mark McQueen and Michelle Wendel McQueen

Walter Ellis Floyd II and Shanika Renee Green

Mitchlyn Deshune Ford and Christy Nicole Alvarez

Brooks Justus Welborn and Danielle Leigh Decherd

Corey Collin Adams and Erin Carlene Bagwell

Kyler Calvert Barber and Jennifer Lynn Duncan

Skylar Chase Barnes and Bridget Dianne Seymour

Christopher A. Barnes and Louise Joy Goode

Kaleb Lyle Cubine and Destiny Brea Camacho

Nicholas Anderson Blankenship and Greta Blair Clothier

Tristin Michael Hernandez and Courtney Jacqueline Woodruff

Nicholas Gabriel Martino and Caitlyn Jolene O’Neill

Robert Paul Green and Christina Jaye Marvin

Crawford Dean Bobbitt and Hannah Renee Collum

Hunter Wayne West and Katelyn Michelle Angel

Christopher Ryan Stuckey and Adrienne Nicole Acevedo

Colton Jay Vandre and Brooklyn Rena Lindow

William Wade Elkins and Jessica Taylor Foster

