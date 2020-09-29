Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 14 to 18 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Michael Dean Russell and Cindy Nelson Sloan
James Wyatt Jr. and Ramona Evette Blalock
Rashard Lamont Bradley and Terriona Chamell Wheeler
Ryan Alan Washburn and Amber Marie Rozell
Riley Dean Mefford and Colbrell Paulett Linton
Daxton Lee Davis and Hannah Colleen Murray
Kyle David Oney and Bridgit Henley Carlisle
Logan Taylor Cook and Kaitlyn Denise Garrett
Enrique Jesus Delafuente and Teya Danielle Jordan
Justine Lynn Wright and Elizabeth Haley Bludworth
Lane Scott Newton and Kaylee Brooke Griffin
Philip Wayne Calhoun and Misti Jane Edwards
Christopher Mark McQueen and Michelle Wendel McQueen
Walter Ellis Floyd II and Shanika Renee Green
Mitchlyn Deshune Ford and Christy Nicole Alvarez
Brooks Justus Welborn and Danielle Leigh Decherd
Corey Collin Adams and Erin Carlene Bagwell
Kyler Calvert Barber and Jennifer Lynn Duncan
Skylar Chase Barnes and Bridget Dianne Seymour
Christopher A. Barnes and Louise Joy Goode
Kaleb Lyle Cubine and Destiny Brea Camacho
Nicholas Anderson Blankenship and Greta Blair Clothier
Tristin Michael Hernandez and Courtney Jacqueline Woodruff
Nicholas Gabriel Martino and Caitlyn Jolene O’Neill
Robert Paul Green and Christina Jaye Marvin
Crawford Dean Bobbitt and Hannah Renee Collum
Hunter Wayne West and Katelyn Michelle Angel
Christopher Ryan Stuckey and Adrienne Nicole Acevedo
Colton Jay Vandre and Brooklyn Rena Lindow
William Wade Elkins and Jessica Taylor Foster