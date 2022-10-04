Marriage licenses filed Sept. 19-23 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Ramon Yobani Flores Gonzales and Dulce Magali Diaz
Brandon Preston Gentry and Melissa Lynne Daniel
Samuel Travis Cheshire and Rita Lee Knight
Thomas Albert Ryle and Shannon Michele Poole
Douglas Wain Wells and Rodney Glen Adkinson
Joshua Philip Fahrenholt-Hunt and Mary Suzanne Baker
James Walter Allen Jr. and Heather Elise Eitel
Danny Joe Burrow and Shelby Jo Barrington
Alexis Pitman and Amalia Aguirre
James Martin Uddin and Tamesha Sashae Morrow
Jordan Isaiah Harris and Lorin Elane Drennan
Aaron Barbosa-Valerio and Steffanie Khammaly Phosay
Christian Vaughn Merritt and Michele Page Hadley
Richard Canaan Knox and Autumn Jade Browne
Joshua Thomas Castleberry and Rachel Camile Drennan
Javincent Dekelle Buckley and Bridget Nicole Bradley
William Michael Weston and Rachel Renne Martin
Stephen Garett Jenkins and Anna Katelyn Bussey
Telvrick Detron Anderson and Cecilia Nicole Thomas
Dylan James Belt and Rachel Irene Deller
Rafael Almon Coby and Nyecia Shanta Johnson
William Austin Hurley and Kaleigh Paige Gregston
Braden Matthew West and Kaylee Marie Driver
Sidney Cleveland Dowell and Autumn Johnea Harris
Greggory Leonard Adams and Brittany Nicole Chaney
Michael Rayne Lee and Carrie Ann Smith
Gary Robert Adams and Lizbet Sanchez
Colton Wade Fleet and Jessica Nicole Ronning
Fabian Christopher Beachen Mungia and Shalsha Denai Deriso
Amaro Zenaido Avalos and Maria Dolores Gongora Morales
Harold Ray Watson and Karen Paula Dolson
Nolasco Juan Daniel Hernandez and Chelsey Anne Iglesia
Dillon Lee Arnold and Fanci McCall Quinn
Bryanna Dawn Gibson and Tatiana Dejanie Darthard
Katherine Lynn Coffey and Patricia Ashley Robinson
Leonard Ronny Lynch and Laura Jean Brown