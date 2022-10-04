Marriage licenses filed Sept. 19-23 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Ramon Yobani Flores Gonzales and Dulce Magali Diaz

Brandon Preston Gentry and Melissa Lynne Daniel

Samuel Travis Cheshire and Rita Lee Knight

Thomas Albert Ryle and Shannon Michele Poole

Douglas Wain Wells and Rodney Glen Adkinson

Joshua Philip Fahrenholt-Hunt and Mary Suzanne Baker

James Walter Allen Jr. and Heather Elise Eitel

Danny Joe Burrow and Shelby Jo Barrington

Alexis Pitman and Amalia Aguirre

James Martin Uddin and Tamesha Sashae Morrow

Jordan Isaiah Harris and Lorin Elane Drennan

Aaron Barbosa-Valerio and Steffanie Khammaly Phosay

Christian Vaughn Merritt and Michele Page Hadley

Richard Canaan Knox and Autumn Jade Browne

Joshua Thomas Castleberry and Rachel Camile Drennan

Javincent Dekelle Buckley and Bridget Nicole Bradley

William Michael Weston and Rachel Renne Martin

Stephen Garett Jenkins and Anna Katelyn Bussey

Telvrick Detron Anderson and Cecilia Nicole Thomas

Dylan James Belt and Rachel Irene Deller

Rafael Almon Coby and Nyecia Shanta Johnson

William Austin Hurley and Kaleigh Paige Gregston

Braden Matthew West and Kaylee Marie Driver

Sidney Cleveland Dowell and Autumn Johnea Harris

Greggory Leonard Adams and Brittany Nicole Chaney

Michael Rayne Lee and Carrie Ann Smith

Gary Robert Adams and Lizbet Sanchez

Colton Wade Fleet and Jessica Nicole Ronning

Fabian Christopher Beachen Mungia and Shalsha Denai Deriso

Amaro Zenaido Avalos and Maria Dolores Gongora Morales

Harold Ray Watson and Karen Paula Dolson

Nolasco Juan Daniel Hernandez and Chelsey Anne Iglesia

Dillon Lee Arnold and Fanci McCall Quinn

Bryanna Dawn Gibson and Tatiana Dejanie Darthard

Katherine Lynn Coffey and Patricia Ashley Robinson

Leonard Ronny Lynch and Laura Jean Brown

