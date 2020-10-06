Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 21 to 25 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Nathan Allen Dorr and Mari Elizabeth Zeitlow
Quantaus Charveis Kelley and Shaneithia Lasha Jackson
Patrick Adam Coffey and Melissa Belle Lemaster
Chance Cameron Fogle and Megan Taylor Morris
Andres Lopez and Cassandra Natalia June Mendoza
Camden Taylor Lambert and Kayla Nicole Tolar
Jeremy Kane Baggett-Wood and Afton Leigh Browning
Garrett Wryan Hopkins and Madison Tealea Montoya
J. Jesus Mendez Valle and Sabina Elias Aldama
Joseph Bradley Anderson and Sarah Elizabeth Jacobson
Cory Steven League and Brandi Renee Traeger
Michael Lee Thompson and Summer Duann Evans
Cesar Torres Martinez and Virginia Deanne Lawrence
Joseph Bradley Fuller and Ashley Trout Modisette
Brandon Lee Reyna and Chandler Lauren Gilliland
Donny Wayne Moore and Karyn Rachelle Sage
Pedro Mendoza Rosas and Rejina Aguilar
Terry Lynn Smith and Kerrey Deann Russell
Markail Z’Chamon Williams and Sara Louise Harris
Scedwicq Tynmun Pippins and Kayla Rene Higginbotham
Colton Wade Hedrick and Caitlin Leigh Hyer
Adam Bryan Lopater and Tristan Ruel Barber
Toby Glenn Fruge Jr. and Chelsey Mikayla Floyd
Tate Alfred Coomer and Hannah Brianne Grubb
Cody Michael Taylor and Samantha Mae Alford
Michael Scott Lohr and Shannon Marie Elwell
Melvin Leon Paige and Sabrina M. Claiborne
Steven Daniel Williamson and Lisa Kate Bellotte
Brice Forest Winter and Taylor Grace Stewart
Derell Alexander Moore and Ashli Denise Stracener
Pedro Manuel Perez and Maria Isabel Benitez
Justin Brent Wood and Kristine Nicole Richards
Donald Harland Graham and Kimberly Dawn Smith
Roosevelt Taylor III and Taylor Rene Leslie
Peirce Thomas Coplin and Courtney Elizabeth Clinton
Daquiaveon J. Collins and Alyia Gabrielle Doktor
Alex Elias Azar III and Sydney Ann Bates