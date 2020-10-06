Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 21 to 25 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Nathan Allen Dorr and Mari Elizabeth Zeitlow

Quantaus Charveis Kelley and Shaneithia Lasha Jackson

Patrick Adam Coffey and Melissa Belle Lemaster

Chance Cameron Fogle and Megan Taylor Morris

Andres Lopez and Cassandra Natalia June Mendoza

Camden Taylor Lambert and Kayla Nicole Tolar

Jeremy Kane Baggett-Wood and Afton Leigh Browning

Garrett Wryan Hopkins and Madison Tealea Montoya

J. Jesus Mendez Valle and Sabina Elias Aldama

Joseph Bradley Anderson and Sarah Elizabeth Jacobson

Cory Steven League and Brandi Renee Traeger

Michael Lee Thompson and Summer Duann Evans

Cesar Torres Martinez and Virginia Deanne Lawrence

Joseph Bradley Fuller and Ashley Trout Modisette

Brandon Lee Reyna and Chandler Lauren Gilliland

Donny Wayne Moore and Karyn Rachelle Sage

Pedro Mendoza Rosas and Rejina Aguilar

Terry Lynn Smith and Kerrey Deann Russell

Markail Z’Chamon Williams and Sara Louise Harris

Scedwicq Tynmun Pippins and Kayla Rene Higginbotham

Colton Wade Hedrick and Caitlin Leigh Hyer

Adam Bryan Lopater and Tristan Ruel Barber

Toby Glenn Fruge Jr. and Chelsey Mikayla Floyd

Tate Alfred Coomer and Hannah Brianne Grubb

Cody Michael Taylor and Samantha Mae Alford

Michael Scott Lohr and Shannon Marie Elwell

Melvin Leon Paige and Sabrina M. Claiborne

Steven Daniel Williamson and Lisa Kate Bellotte

Brice Forest Winter and Taylor Grace Stewart

Derell Alexander Moore and Ashli Denise Stracener

Pedro Manuel Perez and Maria Isabel Benitez

Justin Brent Wood and Kristine Nicole Richards

Donald Harland Graham and Kimberly Dawn Smith

Roosevelt Taylor III and Taylor Rene Leslie

Peirce Thomas Coplin and Courtney Elizabeth Clinton

Daquiaveon J. Collins and Alyia Gabrielle Doktor

Alex Elias Azar III and Sydney Ann Bates

Tags