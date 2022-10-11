Marriage licenses filed Sept. 26 through 30 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Timothy Lee Edwards and Elizabeth Nichole Stringer
Clinton William Brem and Haley Brooke Stewart
R.L. Holland and Mi Kim Means
Gregory Allen Waits and Marlisa Michelle Thomas
Colton Ryan Tullis and Tara Lucretia Instine
Ryan Allen Spurlock and Jessica Anne Robbins
Damon Matthew Holmes and Patty Renae Harris
Ryan Miles Thornburg and Kayla Lane Coffey
Cody Bryan Birdwell and Taylor Nichole Crum
Phillip Jackson Crews and Madison Siara Vineyard
J. Manuel Gurrola Moreno and Gaby Coralia Carrasco Salinas
Daniel Troyce Watson and Robbyn Alexis Stolar
Matthew Francis Evans and Leyda Justina Allison
Austin Randall Presley and Kelsey Marie Belyeu
Alejandro Hernandez De La Cruz and Zarrabal Yesenia Adame
Michael Rocky Sanchez and Jacqulyn Marie Hernandez
Jose Ricardo Hernandez Ramirez and Barrbarita Betancourt
Austin Taylor Skender and Jewel Annette Hart
Logan Michial Joines and Sarah Dawn Kirkland
Mark Robert Mobley and Debra Carol Newsong
Edward C. Garza II and Selina Marie Merrill
Dalamar Dartrail Harper and Rosamonda Evangelia McCarty
Tevin Wayne Johnson and Kennedy Paige Stevenson
Anthony Pitt and Tammy Michelle Denton
Jesus Manuel Estrella and Tania Teresita Rico Ramirez
Gregory Dewayne Worth and Amber Sharde Johnson
Gene Martin Fuller and Pamela Hill