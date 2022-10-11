Marriage licenses filed Sept. 26 through 30 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Timothy Lee Edwards and Elizabeth Nichole Stringer

Clinton William Brem and Haley Brooke Stewart

R.L. Holland and Mi Kim Means

Gregory Allen Waits and Marlisa Michelle Thomas

Colton Ryan Tullis and Tara Lucretia Instine

Ryan Allen Spurlock and Jessica Anne Robbins

Damon Matthew Holmes and Patty Renae Harris

Ryan Miles Thornburg and Kayla Lane Coffey

Cody Bryan Birdwell and Taylor Nichole Crum

Phillip Jackson Crews and Madison Siara Vineyard

J. Manuel Gurrola Moreno and Gaby Coralia Carrasco Salinas

Daniel Troyce Watson and Robbyn Alexis Stolar

Matthew Francis Evans and Leyda Justina Allison

Austin Randall Presley and Kelsey Marie Belyeu

Alejandro Hernandez De La Cruz and Zarrabal Yesenia Adame

Michael Rocky Sanchez and Jacqulyn Marie Hernandez

Jose Ricardo Hernandez Ramirez and Barrbarita Betancourt

Austin Taylor Skender and Jewel Annette Hart

Logan Michial Joines and Sarah Dawn Kirkland

Mark Robert Mobley and Debra Carol Newsong

Edward C. Garza II and Selina Marie Merrill

Dalamar Dartrail Harper and Rosamonda Evangelia McCarty

Tevin Wayne Johnson and Kennedy Paige Stevenson

Anthony Pitt and Tammy Michelle Denton

Jesus Manuel Estrella and Tania Teresita Rico Ramirez

Gregory Dewayne Worth and Amber Sharde Johnson

Gene Martin Fuller and Pamela Hill

