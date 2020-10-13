Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:
Aaron Joseph Randall and Judith Nwosu
William Marshall Orr and Brianna Lynn Otenberger
Dustin Lind Dodson and Katie Dianna Carlton
Wesley Hardin Grisham and Rebekah Grace Hunt
Juan Antonio Sanchez Plata and Rachel Kathryn Johnson
Christopher Jay Diamond and Kelsie Maureen Court
Nathaniel George-Thomas White and Christel Ursula Haas
David Ray Riddick and Dustine Michelle Duclion
Zolen Collins Grant and Kathryn Jane Pagano
Jaime Uriel Gonzalez Vargas and Esmeralda Marin Mesedo
Alejandro Jamaica and Silvia Coss Rodriguez
Stacy Glen Washburn and Maria Del Socorro Vilchis Tapia
Jeffery Tyler Myers and Chelsi Marie Bell
Shane Micheal Jones and Rachel Leah Fry
James Andrew Murphy and Ashley Vontrease Morgan
John Anderson Bowers and Sarah Elizabeth Poff
Derek James McCuller and Rosa Elena Santos
Shedrick Earl Bias and Dawn Latrice Polk
Matthew Justin Murry and Kami Lynn Hail
William Charles Harper and Kelly Usery Brook
Fred Wayne Johnson and Barbara Ann Smith
Robert Lee Runyon and Wendy Leigh Dove
Joshua O’Dell Thomas and Megan Montgomery Malmay
Steven Gayle Muse and Shana Loren Nunez
Sean Patrick Donovan and Amanda Renee Halliburton
Justin Clyde Jones and Alexis Jordan Crenshaw
Justin Lee Kinney and Kimberly Blayne Shipman