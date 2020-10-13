Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2 in the Gregg County Clerk’s office:

Aaron Joseph Randall and Judith Nwosu

William Marshall Orr and Brianna Lynn Otenberger

Dustin Lind Dodson and Katie Dianna Carlton

Wesley Hardin Grisham and Rebekah Grace Hunt

Juan Antonio Sanchez Plata and Rachel Kathryn Johnson

Christopher Jay Diamond and Kelsie Maureen Court

Nathaniel George-Thomas White and Christel Ursula Haas

David Ray Riddick and Dustine Michelle Duclion

Zolen Collins Grant and Kathryn Jane Pagano

Jaime Uriel Gonzalez Vargas and Esmeralda Marin Mesedo

Alejandro Jamaica and Silvia Coss Rodriguez

Stacy Glen Washburn and Maria Del Socorro Vilchis Tapia

Jeffery Tyler Myers and Chelsi Marie Bell

Shane Micheal Jones and Rachel Leah Fry

James Andrew Murphy and Ashley Vontrease Morgan

John Anderson Bowers and Sarah Elizabeth Poff

Derek James McCuller and Rosa Elena Santos

Shedrick Earl Bias and Dawn Latrice Polk

Matthew Justin Murry and Kami Lynn Hail

William Charles Harper and Kelly Usery Brook

Fred Wayne Johnson and Barbara Ann Smith

Robert Lee Runyon and Wendy Leigh Dove

Joshua O’Dell Thomas and Megan Montgomery Malmay

Steven Gayle Muse and Shana Loren Nunez

Sean Patrick Donovan and Amanda Renee Halliburton

Justin Clyde Jones and Alexis Jordan Crenshaw

Justin Lee Kinney and Kimberly Blayne Shipman

Tags