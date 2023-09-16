Marriage license
Christina McAuley Photography

Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 4-8 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:

Benjamin Brant Brumlow and Sherry Renae Waddell

Larry Davis and Rosie Lee Holland

Will Pope Fisher III and Brooke Lashua

Zachary Kyle Intlehouse and Mackenzie Neely Cole

Jacob Ryan Howard and Laura Elizabeth Werline

Augustine Heredia Jr. and Marina Garcia

Carlos Acosta Ibarra and Kenia E. Morales

Austin Ray Brown and Peyton Makenzie Hicks

Travis John Hembrough and Ashley Marie Lahti

Naveid Ethan Cruz Ortega and Hailey Alexis Krchnak

James Ladale Harris and Takara M. Sells

Bryan Michael Hardin and Laycee Lynn Meador

Benjamin Charles Shelton and Mollie Jane Elizabeth Meredith

Gunner Gavin Guida and Makenzie Paige Crawford