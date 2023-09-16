Marriage licenses filed from Sept. 4-8 in the Gregg County Clerk’s Office:
Benjamin Brant Brumlow and Sherry Renae Waddell
Larry Davis and Rosie Lee Holland
Will Pope Fisher III and Brooke Lashua
Zachary Kyle Intlehouse and Mackenzie Neely Cole
Jacob Ryan Howard and Laura Elizabeth Werline
Augustine Heredia Jr. and Marina Garcia
Carlos Acosta Ibarra and Kenia E. Morales
Austin Ray Brown and Peyton Makenzie Hicks
Travis John Hembrough and Ashley Marie Lahti
Naveid Ethan Cruz Ortega and Hailey Alexis Krchnak
James Ladale Harris and Takara M. Sells
Bryan Michael Hardin and Laycee Lynn Meador
Benjamin Charles Shelton and Mollie Jane Elizabeth Meredith
Gunner Gavin Guida and Makenzie Paige Crawford